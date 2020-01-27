Counterfeit bills seized at International Falls entry port
0 comments

Counterfeit bills seized at International Falls entry port

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police car lights

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says its officers seized $900,000 in counterfeit money from the International Falls Port of Entry.

The agency says the counterfeit money was found in a commercial rail shipment that originated in China.

Officers found 45 cartons of counterfeit $1 bills with a fake value of $900,000 last month during a customs inspection.

The Secret Service was contacted and determined the currency was counterfeit.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News