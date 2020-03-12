Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled
0 comments
breaking top story

Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo1

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation Wednesday from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus.

 DOUG MILLS, THE NEW YORK TIMES VIA A

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.

MARCH 14

“The Gathering: Coming Together Around Local Food” scheduled for  Saturday in Mason City has been canceled, due to growing concerns around the COVID-19 virus. Event organizers are following the guidance and policies as established by community and public health officials. Due to the number of expected attendees, the inability to maintain the recommended six foot space between guests, and the lack of prevention supplies available locally, Healthy Harvest of North Iowa ultimately feels it is in the public’s best interest to cancel this event. No reschedule date is planned.

The IHSSA Executive Committee voted Thursday to cancel all state speech contests set for Saturday. 

MARCH  17

The NIACC women's basketball team's NJCAA Division II tournament opener against United Tribes Technical College has been postponed. In a press release, the NJCAA announced that the tournament now has a tentative start date of April 20. 

MARCH 30

The All-State Festival on March 30 at University of Northern Iowa is also being canceled.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News