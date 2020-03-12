Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.

MARCH 14

“The Gathering: Coming Together Around Local Food” scheduled for Saturday in Mason City has been canceled, due to growing concerns around the COVID-19 virus. Event organizers are following the guidance and policies as established by community and public health officials. Due to the number of expected attendees, the inability to maintain the recommended six foot space between guests, and the lack of prevention supplies available locally, Healthy Harvest of North Iowa ultimately feels it is in the public’s best interest to cancel this event. No reschedule date is planned.

The IHSSA Executive Committee voted Thursday to cancel all state speech contests set for Saturday.

MARCH 17

The NIACC women's basketball team's NJCAA Division II tournament opener against United Tribes Technical College has been postponed. In a press release, the NJCAA announced that the tournament now has a tentative start date of April 20.

MARCH 30

The All-State Festival on March 30 at University of Northern Iowa is also being canceled.

