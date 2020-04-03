Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.
Undated
Spring City Wide Garage Sale events, organized by the Globe Gazette, Summit Tribune and Mitchell County Press News in Mason City, Forest City and Osage, have been canceled.
Mason City playground equipment and park shelters are now closed to the public through at least April 30. At present, residents can still use parks and trails generally, including the city's dog park.
Mason City Police Department's lobby is closed to the public; police reports can be filed online on City of Mason City's official website. To reach the department during normal hours, or to report an incident at any time, call 641-42-3636. Use 911 for emergencies.
Lime Creek Nature Center is closed until further notice. The outdoor trails are still open to foot traffic.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank of Mason City will reopen Monday, April 6. It will operate 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday each week. Clients are asked to remain in their vehicles. A yellow card or ID is necessary to obtain a food box. For more information, call 641-424-3073.
Walmart in Mason City will be open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. every day until further notice.
Mason City Visitor Center is closed until further notice.
Mason City Community School District's "Kick-off to Kindergarten" is postponed. A reschedule date has not been announced.
Charles City School Board meeting has been canceled.
The Mason City YMCA is closed until further notice.
The Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake is closed until March 31. Shows scheduled before then have been canceled.
Clear Lake City Hall will close to the public at 5 p.m. March 18. It will remain closed until March 31. At that time, city officials will re-evaluate the situation. Staff will be able to assist the public via phone or email throughout that time.
The River City Chorus annual spring show and rehearsals are suspended until further notice; details rescheduled dates forthcoming. Current tickets will be honored at a future performance. Details and updates will be shared at www.rivercitychorus.org.
Central Gardens of North Iowa is no longer accepting reservations for its Nature Education Pavilion at this time.
April 4
Newman Catholic Foundation's gala has been postponed.
April 10
NIACC's Pathways to Success has been canceled.
April 17
NIACC's Blood Drive has been canceled.
Glee North Iowa's performance at The Main Event has been postponed until July 10.
April 20
NIACC's IT Summit has been canceled.
