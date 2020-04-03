Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.

Undated

Spring City Wide Garage Sale events, organized by the Globe Gazette, Summit Tribune and Mitchell County Press News in Mason City, Forest City and Osage, have been canceled.

Mason City playground equipment and park shelters are now closed to the public through at least April 30. At present, residents can still use parks and trails generally, including the city's dog park.

Mason City Police Department's lobby is closed to the public; police reports can be filed online on City of Mason City's official website. To reach the department during normal hours, or to report an incident at any time, call 641-42-3636. Use 911 for emergencies.

Lime Creek Nature Center is closed until further notice. The outdoor trails are still open to foot traffic.