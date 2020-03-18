Coronavirus name divides Iowa’s Grassley, Ernst

Citing several news sources, the spokesperson said “China is attempting to shield itself from criticism of covering up the gravity of the coronavirus and silencing whistleblowers who tried to warn the world. Despite what the communist Chinese government may want, there’s no hiding that the coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China.

The tweet was part of Grassley’s advocacy for increased transparency on the part of the Chinese government, which Tuesday expelled U.S. journalists from three major news organizations.

Regardless of what others call the virus that causes COVID-19, Ernst said her priority is “the very human element of this virus and the fact that it is affecting so many Iowans.”

“I am focused on making sure that we are doing the right thing to protect our Iowa families, our small businesses and everyone that’s going to be impacted by this horrible outbreak,” she said.

Also, the origin of the so-called Spanish flu has been traced to the state of Kansas.

