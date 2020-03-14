Coronavirus’ impact felt across Iowa despite few cases

DES MOINES -- The coronavirus seems to be punching above its weight in Iowa.

As of Friday, there were 17 confirmed cases of the virus among the state’s population of 3.1 million.

And yet the threat of the virus’ potential to spread has caused significant upheaval in the lives of Iowans across the state.

Significant public events have been canceled from river to river, colleges are moving to online-only instruction, sporting events are being postponed or cancelled, and political events are being scrubbed.

“People should not be fearful or panicked, but they should respect this virus. It has the capability of harming people significantly. So we need to respect and do all the things that we would normally do for the influenza season,” said Dr. Theresa Brennan, the chief medical officer for University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, to most patients feels similar to the flu, but can have more dire health consequences for individuals who are older or already have serious health conditions like lung or heart disease or diabetes.

All of the 17 cases of virus in Iowa are travel-related, and 15 can be directly traced to an Egyptian cruise.