Convicted North Iowa sex offender arrested second time for registry violations
Convicted North Iowa sex offender arrested second time for registry violations

A North Iowa man is facing his second charge this year of failing to comply with sex offender registry obligations.

On June 20, police arrested 31-year-old Dean Edward Henderson Jr., a convicted sex offender, on felony charges after he apparently failed to update his residence with the Iowa sex offender registry for a second time.

According to court documents, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office received information that Henderson was no longer living at the Mason City address on 13th Street Northeast that he had previously listed.

Upon investigation, Henderson's former roommate told police she asked Henderson and his wife to leave the apartment after the roommate discovered Henderson's sex-offender status.

She told officers the Hendersons had relayed to her they were currently living with an older couple at Autumn Park Apartments on South Pierce Avenue, although the former roommate did not have the exact apartment number nor the tenants' names.

Henderson, whose address could not be immediately verified, was convicted of a registry violation in February, for which he received a $650 fine and a suspended prison term.

Another conviction of failing to register follows Henderson from Texas, where his sex abuse conviction originates.

A preliminary hearing is set for Friday at 1:15 p.m. Henderson is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

