Convicted North Iowa sex offender arrested second time for registry violations

A North Iowa man is facing his second charge this year of failing to comply with sex offender registry obligations.
On June 20, police arrested 31-year-old Dean Edward Henderson Jr., a convicted sex offender, on felony charges after he apparently failed to update his residence with the Iowa sex offender registry for a second time.
According to court documents, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office received information that Henderson was no longer living at the Mason City address on 13th Street Northeast that he had previously listed.
Upon investigation, Henderson's former roommate told police she asked Henderson and his wife to leave the apartment after the roommate discovered Henderson's sex-offender status.
She told officers the Hendersons had relayed to her they were currently living with an older couple at Autumn Park Apartments on South Pierce Avenue, although the former roommate did not have the exact apartment number nor the tenants' names.
Henderson, whose address could not be immediately verified, was convicted of a registry violation in February, for which he received a $650 fine and a suspended prison term.
Another conviction of failing to register follows Henderson from Texas, where his sex abuse conviction originates.
A preliminary hearing is set for Friday at 1:15 p.m. Henderson is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bail.
Stories that started with news tips
Quality local journalism depends on an engaged community. These stories were written because one or more readers submitted a tip to us, and we followed up.
Got something you think we should cover? To submit a news tip, visit globegazette.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip/, or click here.
To support vital community journalism, visit globegazette.com/subscribe.
Dr. Jonna Quinn knew when she had her second child earlier this month it’d be her last.
They say that if you need to hold onto hope in times of uncertainty, look for the helpers. Know of any other helpers? Help us highlight them! Reach out in the comments or submit a news tip.
"You explain to me then what’s the difference between .08 and .081 as far as breaking the law versus your seatbelt?"
"Well, they might be looking for a new mayor. Not a big deal."
For Carver and Elle Schallock, their sixth birthday was special.
Over a century after being completely extirpated from Iowa, trumpeter swans are slowly making their comeback.
Christmas spirit at the Nora Springs Care Center is still going strong — thanks to the generosity of a group of donors.
Their son has mobility issues and that lack of mobility is a problem where they live.
Honkers for Heroes was a two-and-a-half day, fully catered event designed to honor a group of 10 military combat veterans serving in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Kylee Lamb may not have the opportunity to lead the Belmond-Klemme seventh grade girls basketball team that includes her daughter Adasyn and o…
A new Climb 'n' Crawl Park will be built in the center court Southbridge Mall, to be open to the public March 2020. Currently, Main Street Mason City is fundraising to order the standard soft-play objects.
Clear Lake volleyball head coach Richie Ellis is the subject of an internal school district investigation, after multiple sources say he walke…
For over 60 years, a Model-T Ford sedan has belonged to Harlan Wyborny, formerly of Plymouth and a summer resident of Mason City (his wife Don…
76-year-old dancing marine gives regular performances in Zearing for his sister, care center residents
When he was 16, he took the girl of 15 who would later become his wife to a concert at the Surf Ballroom. It was a buck and a quarter to get i…
After Mason City leaders inked an agreement in late June with Gatehouse Capital to develop a hotel and conference center near Music Man Square…
The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
NASHUA- In the past two years, 38 state legislatures across the country have considered bills that dealt with industrial hemp (according to th…
MASON CITY | Since the Suzie-Q Cafe opened in 1947, eight ownership groups have ran the downtown Mason City fixture: Renus Lytle, Mazie Long, …
MASON CITY | Shaun Levad, the owner of Opies Skate Shop at the Southbridge Mall, has been skating in Mason City since he was 5 years old.
Jordan Showalter slightly labors when he talks.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!