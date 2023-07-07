For Conner Nelson, rodeo is a family affair. It is a thrill to get on a bull and not know what will happen next.

Nelson will be a senior next year at Osage Community High School. Recently, he competed at the Iowa State Finals in Bloomfield, where he qualified for the National High School Rodeo Finals to be held in Gillette, Wyo.

Last year, he did not make it to the final round at the state finals.

“It hit me pretty hard,” Nelson said. “But I’ve been working at home and I’ve been working a lot harder than I used to.”

Therefore he went into this spring’s competition even more motivated to move on.

“It was a pretty big goal of mine this year,” Nelson said. “I was pretty proud I made it. I came in with the mindset I’m not going to get bucked off this bull. No matter what I’m just going to grit it out.”

Runt Rageth

Nelson has been riding bulls for five years, since he was in middle school. Before that, he roped with his grandfather, Runt Rageth, but for practice and not to rodeo standards, so he went straight onto the bull’s back with no training. It can be dangerous business, but that’s also part of its appeal, the thrill of those few seconds.

Nelson’s father, Wade, got him hooked when he was 12. His father signed him up for mini-bull riding.

“I got on my first bull, and I’ve been addicted ever since,” Nelson said. “The adrenaline rush right before you get on keeps me doing it. It’s a sense of fear, but you change it into excitement, so you don’t think about what could happen.

“You have this big nervous thing before you get on. Once you got on the bull in the chute, I calm down. Once the ride’s over, you’re bucked off, you just want to get on again and again.”

The most dangerous thing that happened to Connor was landing on his face after the bull bucked him off. It was not his best ride, three seconds, and the bull threw him head first to the ground. He stood up with his helmet turned completely sideways, covering his face.

Those throws have caused spinal cord injuries to other riders.

“I didn’t know where I was running,” Nelson said of that moment of confusion. “I straightened my helmet back out and looked at everyone like ‘holy cow.’”

While he landed on his face, he was back on his feet and ready for the next ride.

It was videotaped, so he had the pleasure of watching that bull throw him into the air and plant him in the ground.

One of his favorite moments was riding a bull that jumped three feet in the air, and turned back to the right after two jumps away from the chute. He rode the bull for 87 points to win the event – 50 points is based on the rider, 50 on the bull. There are two judges.

“It felt pretty good,” Nelson said. “I’d been on that bull three or four times and got bucked off all of them. It felt like an accomplishment to show I was improving.”

Muscle memory

There is a spring season and a fall season to rodeo. Part of what determines whether a rider moves on to the national finals is their performance throughout the year. First place gets 10 points, second place gets 9 points and so forth. The top four participants in each event go to the national finals.

Nelson trained hard this past year. His grandfather made a bull riding simulator with a barrel and car springs. It is called a drop barrel. It is able to spin in a circle and go up and down so Nelson can work on his equilibrium and staying in the middle of the bull. It improves his confidence and helps him know he is prepared. He uses it for muscle memory.

“You don’t really think when you’re riding,” Nelson said.

Nelson must work on core strength, and he’s been on the barrel more than ever preparing for national competition. Professionals train hard with weightlifting and exercise, and Nelson tries to emulate them. Every night Nelson does pushups and sit-ups. He has also been riding bulls to get ready for the real thing – there are many practice pens in southern Iowa.

Nelson is also a wrestler, and earlier this year he filled the 120-pound division for the Iowa State Champion Osage Green Devils. The rigor of training for that sport helped him prepare for bull riding. He lifted weights and ran every morning.

So Nelson has already been under the brightest spotlight.

He cannot quite decide whether winning a high school championship in wrestling or making the rodeo finals in bull riding was more exciting, though he leans toward rodeo. It is his passion. It is also just him versus the bull. While it is just him versus the other wrestler, wrestling is also a team sport. It is his only high school sport besides rodeo.

A bull is also more dangerous. They do not need to weight train to be good at what they do. They are naturals, and they will come at you with bad intentions if you let them.

Professional

Nelson has never been to Wyoming or the Rocky Mountains. Gillette is just west of the Badlands and Mount Rushmore. He will not have the home field advantage, but traveling throughout the state for competition has got him ready for that.

“I’m prepared for it,” Nelson said.

Nelson’s goal is to place at national finals. It is a lofty goal, with riders coming into town from 46 states and six Canadian provinces. There will be four bull riding contestants from each. It is one of the biggest rodeos in the world.

But for Nelson, a bull is a bull.

“It’s a little intimidating, but I know I’m supposed to be there,” Nelson said.

After graduating from high school, Nelson plans to go to Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge to get both a welding and a business degree. He hopes to own his own welding shop. Nelson and his family live on a farm, so he already welds. His father is his teacher.

“I just like building things,” Nelson said.

Nelson also plans to join the rodeo team at Iowa Central, and to eventually earn a scholarship.

After college, Nelson wants to become a professional bull riding star with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He plans to ride that all the way to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, his ultimate goal.

“I have to earn a card,” Nelson said. “It’s based off the cash you earn. I have to put in the work every single day and get prepared for it. There are rodeos all over the country, so it’s cutthroat. I just want to be a professional.”

With hard work, he hopes to strike a balance between the grind of welding and the glory of rodeo, to stay on that bull long enough.

Nationals

National competition lasts for 10 days, and Nelson will be bull riding on July 17 and July 21. If he makes it to the short-go – a term for the final round – he would ride again on July 22. Everyone who rides gets a combined number of points, which determines which 15 riders make it to the final day.

The event will be nationally televised on the Cowboy Channel.

“It makes it a little more nerve wracking, but not much,” Nelson said, noting that competitors are also like brothers. “Rodeo is like a big family. If you need help, they’re there to help you. When I first got started out, I was borrowing people’s stuff – they helped me 24/7. I’ve been doing that for little kids, too.”

It was a journey for his parents as well, who took him to every rodeo in the state. Now it is on to northeastern Wyoming, where Nelson hopes the journey has just begun.