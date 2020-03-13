Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa inches up to 16

Five days since three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 were first confirmed in Iowa residents, the number now stands at 16 total positive cases.

In the last available count from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 14 total confirmed cases. Thirteen of those were from Johnson County and related to a cruise ship while the fourteenth was an individual in Pottawattamie who had recently traveled to California.

With the newest dispatch, there is now an additional confirmed case in Johnson County, bringing the total there to 14, as well as a positive case of new coronavirus in Carroll County. As of now, 128 total tests have been done and a majority of them (83) have been negative.

Yesterday, in Cerro Gordo County, the local call center announced that it would be open for COVID-19 questions at 8 a.m and be open until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.