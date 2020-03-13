Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa inches up to 16

Five days since three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 were first confirmed in Iowa residents, the number now stands at 16 total positive cases.
In the last available count from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 14 total confirmed cases. Thirteen of those were from Johnson County and related to a cruise ship while the fourteenth was an individual in Pottawattamie who had recently traveled to California.
With the newest dispatch, there is now an additional confirmed case in Johnson County, bringing the total there to 14, as well as a positive case of new coronavirus in Carroll County. As of now, 128 total tests have been done and a majority of them (83) have been negative.
Yesterday, in Cerro Gordo County, the local call center announced that it would be open for COVID-19 questions at 8 a.m and be open until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
As the press release announcing the info points out, the Iowa Department of Public Health recommended that Iowans returning from countries affected by COVID-19 "voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days following their return."
The release also directs people to a list of what can be done to prepare on the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health website at www.cghealth.com. Among other things, people are asked to avoid contact with people suffering from respiratory infections, check in with employers about sick leave and telework options if there's a need to stay home and wash hands frequently and for 20 seconds at a time.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
1.may.1937.jfif
2.sep.1941.jfif
03.may.1998.jfif
4.may.1955.jfif
6.aug.1989.jfif
07.may.1963.jfif
7.may.1963.jfif
7.nov.1961.jfif
9.jan.1953.jfif
9.nov.1942.jfif
11.apr.1967.jfif
12.apr.1955 cover.jfif
12.apr.1955.jfif
17.jan.2007.jfif
18.nov.1999.jfif
19.aug.1970.jfif
19.feb.1959.jfif
19.oct.1929.jfif
23.aug.1938.jfif
24.feb.1937.jfif
24.jul.1933.jfif
25.jan.1930.jfif
26.jul.1930.jfif
27.apr.1962.jfif
028.jan.1956.jfif
28.feb.1963.jfif
28.jan.1956.jfif
28.jan.1989.jfif
28.jan.2003.jfif
30.oct.1939.jfif
31.aug.1937.jfif
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.