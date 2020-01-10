Conditioned’ by ‘really small’ increases, school advocates ask Iowa lawmakers for funding boost

Like Iowa City schools, the Cedar Rapids Community School District has seen expenses increase by 2.5 percent over the past decade while the district said its state aid has decreased by 2 percent as its enrollment has declined.

“We need to communicate with legislators that more funding is needed if education is going to continue to be a top priority in this state,” Horn said. “The 3.75 percent increase request lets lawmakers know what school leaders need to meet costs and attract and retain quality educators.”

Although funding levels have yet to be set, the speaker of the Iowa House said he expects to start debate on school aid, per-pupil equity funding and transportation equity dollars early in the session.

“I think you’re going to see those three things in conjunction being debated fairly quickly in succession, to provide certainty to our school districts,” Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, told The Gazette. “ ... The only commitment, as I sit here today, is that we’re going to do everything we can to get this done as fast as we can — and, obviously, look for what the recommendations will be from the governor and work from there.”

