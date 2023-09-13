The first performance of the Mitchell County Concert Association (MCCA) is coming up soon, a tribute to Johnny Cash. MCCA Membership Chairman Dennis Johnson is prepared for the season to begin.

The concert series has been around for a while. It began in the fall of 1974, which makes it 49 years old.

“We’re able to bring live performing artists at a very reasonable price to the community of Mitchell County and surrounding areas,” Johnson said. “We have four concerts in our series, but we also have a reciprocation with Clear Lake and Algona for their concert series performances. It’s a win-win for everybody, especially for the price.”

There are around 16 performances between Osage, Clear Lake and Algona. A few are duplicates, which means if you miss a concert in Osage, you might catch it in the other two towns.

Family

Johnson and his wife are veterans of almost 20 years as board members of MCCA.

“I’ve stepped into people’s shoes over the years,” Johnson said. “I was part of the overall group, but I didn’t get overly engaged until our membership chair ended up being sick and couldn’t do it anymore. I ended up taking over his job.”

Johnson handles membership to the concert series. He is also involved with setting up lights and the sound in the Cedar River Complex (CRC) auditorium, where the performances are held. He works together with Osage Community School District music teacher Jeff Kirkpatrick, who oversees everything in the auditorium.

“Jeff makes sure we’ve got everything set up and going the way we want it,” Johnson said. “The CRC calls on him for different events and for band, chorus and musicals. Myself and a couple other board members run everything during the course of the evening for a specific event.”

Johnson made sure his family took part in the concert series.

“Back in the day when we were members, before we became board members, my wife and I have two sons,” Johnson said. “We just wanted to have them have the opportunity to see live performances and be involved in those types of things. Our kids ended up being in band, chorus and musicals, and I think that was just an overall way of rounding out – seeing actual professional artists so they could understand some of those things as they were growing up. It was a family affair too.

“We try to promote families coming to this. It’s pretty tough – a lot of our members are 60 or older, so we don’t see a whole lot of young families – we’re trying to find ways to encourage them to come. I think it’d be a good thing for any family to see these performances. It’s a good experience for young people to see those types of things. That was a big reason for us being members in the first place.”

Exposure

The pandemic wreaked havoc on the concert series. During COVID-19, MCCA lost close to 50% of its membership.

“We’re still reeling from that,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to get members built back up. “We’re in a position right now where we can’t maintain what we’re doing, we’re going to have to rethink how we’re going to do things moving forward.”

MCCA is considering going from four concerts to three concerts, but Johnson is attempting to avoid that outcome.

“We’ve been striving very hard to find different ways to make up for our membership loss,” Johnson said. One thing MCCA has done is join the Osage Chamber of Commerce and the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce – “With the hopes we’re going to get more exposure out there to let people know we’re here. A lot of people don’t realize we have a concert series in Mitchell County, which is a little disheartening. We try very hard to let everyone know we’re here. You’ve got to keep plugging away, and hopefully we’ll get more exposure.”

MCCA spends around $1,000 per year on advertising.

Right now, membership covers around half of MCCA’s expenses. The rest is provided by businesses, patrons, and recently $5,000 from the City of Osage.

Johnny Cash

MCCA is affiliated with Allied Concert Association of Plymouth, Minn. Allied is a business entity that finds performing artists, head hunting for events that fit. It helps MCCA find its events. MCCA can choose between 25 and 30 different performing artists, as Allied sits down with the board to help the selection process. MCCA starts with around seven different artists and then whittles down the list. This year, it came down to four, which is the normal amount for the concert series.

The budget is based on those decisions. Allied supplies all press materials.

The first performance in the concert series is the Church of Cash, a tribute band honoring the legacy of Johnny Cash. According to a press release from MCCA, singer Jay Ernest’s deep baritone voice sings like a prairie breeze and stomps like a boot heel. This talented foursome will provide an evening of story and song true to the music of Johnny Cash. This concert will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27.

“They’re a very good tribute band,” Johnson said, noting that he believes there will be audience members from over two hours away. “They have their own following. I’ve already had a few phone calls from people I know don’t live around here, but they want to see this group because they’ve seen them before and really liked them.

“That brings people to Osage, too, not just people from our area being members. Some stay in Osage and eat at our restaurants. It helps the community out a little bit too.”

Johnson estimates 15 to 20 people come from farther away than Mitchell County for an average performance.

Johnson describes the concert series as an artistic presentation.

“I’m a person that really supports the arts,” Johnson said. “I look at what we have to offer a community our size, with having the CRC auditorium, having Cedar Summerstock. I feel (MCCA) is just another way to promote the arts in our community. I feel pretty blessed a community this size has all those things available.

“Not every community has those things. It gives our kids a chance to see things that they normally don’t get to see unless you go to a bigger city. We’ve got a good concert series. It’s just a good all-around thing.”

Johnson would also like to work more with Nancy Lee and Cedar Summerstock Theater.

“It works out well,” he said. “Cedar Summerstock takes up the auditorium during the summer, and all of the things we do are in the fall, winter and spring.”

Tickets

After Johnny Cash, the next performance will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 the Mitchell County Concert Association will be presenting Jason Lyle Black, an award winning piano entertainer whose clever arrangements, fun stories, and onstage charm has won countless fans. Black plays nearly 100 songs in his fast-paced show and has mastered the ability to play the piano easily sitting backwards or forwards. His performance will include music from Disney and Broadway to the Beatles and AC/DC.

Johnson advocates for people to buy memberships, but they also sell individual tickets.

“We try to cover the bases for everybody, because not everybody wants to become a member and be tied to coming to all performances,” Johnson said.

Ticket prices are: adult—$55, student—$15, and family $110. If you are unable to fully use a membership, individual tickets for each Osage concert can be purchased for $30 at the door. Membership forms and information about becoming a patron can be found on the website, www.mitchellcountyconcert.org, or by contacting Denny Johnson—phone: 641-832-8643 or email: denron58@gmail.com. Checks should be made out to Mitchell County Concert Association and mailed to Denny Johnson, 1115 Pine Street, Osage, Iowa 50461.