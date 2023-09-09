As the Major League Baseball season winds down, I must reflect on one of the greatest “farm” teams ever. It is not hyperbole. They were a literal farm team, made up of immigrant farmers just down the road from where I grew up, and they won approximately 85% of their games over the span of a few decades in the late 1800s. Attending a one-room school named Shane Hill, the amateur baseball team played under the name Shane Hill.

In 1918, The Des Moines Register helped document their story. This year, the Walldogs are painting a mural of the Shane Hill baseball team in Wayne County.

But first I must talk about my own experience with baseball. My father did not allow us to play Little League because he needed us on the farm. I did not even get to play T-ball. Dad was an all-American Vietnam veteran, but he also considered baseball boring. It can be. I’m sorry, but high school and college baseball can be tedious if you don’t have skin in the game. Softball, with its smaller dimensions, is more fan-friendly, engaging and faster paced, and I loved covering that sport for my former newspaper.

Because I could not play baseball, I developed a yearning for baseball. I collected cards and made up games where our barn -- complete with ivy -- was the centerfield wall, our grain bin was a left field silver monster, and right field was the gate into the pasture. I learned to switch hit but never used it in an actual game. I suppose that is somewhat sad, but I needed a fix and I was relegated to the farm.

It has been tough the past few years, but my favorite team is the Chicago White Sox. When I was young and I wanted to find my own team, I did not want to follow what was already done. The most popular teams with my friends were the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals (I was from south central Iowa). No one rooted for the White Sox. It was like they were a Midwestern team that time forgot, and I loved their new uniforms with the black pinstripes and cursive "Sox" logo. I admit I partially root for my favorite team because of laundry. As Jerry Seinfeld said, “You are standing and cheering and yelling for your clothes to beat the clothes from another city.” Having favorite teams is somewhat silly, it’s true.

I compare Shane Hill to “Field of Dreams.” It is the real-life version of the book and movie. As a White Sox fan (Shoeless Joe Jackson should be in the Hall of Fame -- he could hold his own against Ty Cobb offensively, and he was a much better fielder), I felt it was appropriate when Chicago beat the Yankees on a walk-off homer by Tim Anderson at the 2021 “Field of Dreams” game. It was fate that Chicago and the ghost of Shoeless Joe would win in such a dramatic fashion. The game went by the book.

Shane Hill at first was made up primarily of two families, the Whiteley’s and the Maytum’s. The boys were first generation, their parents having emigrated from England. In my mind, I can hear today the English accents of those farmers as they watched their children play baseball (the girls helped the boys practice). They happened to be super athletic families. One of the Maytum descendants played football for the Hawkeyes in the 1930s. One of the Whiteley descendants was Tom Coates of Consumer Credit of Des Moines fame. Because of his television commercials, Coates’ face is one of the most recognizable in Iowa. Everyone who watches TV – especially Des Moines stations – can recognize it. Coates was quite an athlete in high school, and he went on to run track in college.

The only other member of the team was Bert Shane, who played catcher. The one-room schoolhouse was named after his family. If I were to write a book about Shane Hill, Shane would be the villain, because he was not the nicest kid based on firsthand accounts. Before my grandparents lived in their farmhouse, built in 1891, the Churchill family resided upon and farmed our land. Those firsthand accounts came from Dr. Ted Churchill, who became a biology professor at the University of South Dakota. On a side note, through his studies, as a biologist Churchill has a fish named after him, as well as a building on campus.

Bert Shane’s catcher’s mask was made from a repurposed calf weaner. By all accounts, he was a better baseball player than he was a person.

The best pitcher for Shane Hill was Burl Maytum, who practiced his curveball by lining up two trees and curving the ball around one to hit the tree behind it. Those who played against him claimed that major league pitchers would have been jealous of his curveball. Burl Maytum went on to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 1890s, the team in its infancy. In a game against what is now Iowa State, which no longer has a baseball team, he got the win and hit a home run. I can find nowhere, however, that he was inclined to play for a professional team. Baseball was not seen as a serious profession at the time, and Burl Maytum earned his degree from Iowa and became a dentist. It was better paying.

Eventually, the Maytum’s and the Whiteley’s moved on, with younger players replacing them and playing into the early 1900s. Two Shane Hill players had flirtations with the major leagues. The first was Holly Souder, who made the spring training roster of the New York Giants in 1896. Despite playing very well (based on newspaper accounts), the Giants did not keep him on for the season, and he never played with his Giant teammates again. He was a bit like Moonlight Graham from “Field of Dreams,” who only had one at-bat in a major league game.

The other player was the gloriously named Harry Corns. He was from the now unincorporated town of Sewal, by far its best athlete ever. He started his career as a pitcher. After becoming a standout for a minor league team in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the Detroit Tigers tried to pick up Corns’ contract. They were in a tight battle for the pennant that year. However, before Corns could pitch an inning, he got typhoid fever, and for a while they thought he wouldn’t make it. Corns never got another chance at the major leagues, all because of one of the diseases that plagued mankind at the turn of the century. Later, minor league teams overused him and he blew out his arm, but he refashioned himself as an outfielder and had a successful career in an eastern league that played the precursors of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Montreal Expos. Another Moonlight Graham.

According to The Des Moines Register from 1918 – they did a feature story on a Shane Hill reunion – one of Shane Hill’s players went on to help found the Algona Brownies, an all-black Iowa baseball team that was a legend in its own right.

I started a book about Shane Hill a few years ago, but I simply do not have enough material – from players’ journals and descendants’ memories – to give it a go. I planned to market it as the real-life “Field of Dreams.” Maybe the book is only a dream. If that’s all it is, it’s a good one.