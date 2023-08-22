The filing period for candidates running in Hancock County for any Nov. 7, 2023, city and school election is Aug. 28, 2023 through Sept. 21, 2023, according to a press release.

Candidates interested in filing for the school election will file with the school secretary of the respective school. The filing deadline for school election is Sept. 21, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. with the school secretary.

Candidates in Hancock County interested in filing for the City Election will file with the Hancock County Auditor’s office.

The filing deadline for city election is Sept. 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. with the Hancock County

Auditor’s office. If you have any questions, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.