COLUMN: New Globe feature section will highlight North Iowans

A picture of a heart-shaped potato really got me thinking. That's a weird way to start an article, but stick with me.

Last month, we launched a new section, which runs every Wednesday, called "North Iowa Spotlight." It's a feature we designed with creativity in mind, and a chance to break up the news cycle with something more lightweight.

The section will be home to reporter Rae Burnette's monthly series "People You Should Know," creative contributions from our newsroom, and feature stories about North Iowa culture as a whole.

Okay, so now let's get to the potato part.

We get a lot of news tips sent to us, which have led to some incredible stories. Some about local government. Some about social issues. And some have been human-interest stories that our readers think should be told (circling back to Rae's series in a bit.)

But we also get some stuff that readers send us that's really cool, but just isn't really enough to build a story around. Interesting photos and anecdotes in our email and Facebook inboxes that we don't really have a spot for. For instance, a picture of a heart-shaped potato a reader found in her bag.

So...we created a spot. Alongside the things we plan to run in the North Iowa Spotlight, we're going to start including some of the awesome pics and stories you send. The little snippets of your day — sunset pictures or lemonade stands or pay-it-forward stories — all of that kind of stuff that you felt was worth sharing with us.

And, while we're at it, I'm also going to be occasionally inviting our readers of all ages to directly contribute to our section, with themed features that will be announced both in print and online.

As for Rae's "People You Should Know" series, we are seeking your suggestions. Maybe you've got an uncle with an amazing hidden talent. Maybe you know someone with an unusual hobby. Or perhaps someone in your circle has dedicated their life to helping others. Send those tips our way. Let's get those stories told.

Now that I've (hopefully) explained this feature well enough, it's time to christen North Iowa Spotlight. Our very first user submission: the potato that got me thinking about it all.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.