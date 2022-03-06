COLUMN: Globe website will see enhancement through weekday weather forecasts

As a nearly 164-year-old newsroom, so the Globe has seen a lot of iterations and updates in our time.

While technology progressed over the last 16 decades, we embraced those advancements and have sculped our efforts to fit each new mould. You've surely noticed that our product continues to evolve into an online-centric platform, and with that, we strive to bring you engaging, relevant web content with streamlined enhancements that keep you up-to-the-minute with news from across North Iowa.

That's a very windy way to say that we've added a web-exclusive video weather feature to our site that brings you weekday forecasts and a look ahead at the weekend. See what I did there? Windy? Anyway...

Weather projections for the day will be updated on our website every morning, with alerts sent right to your inbox and a post on our Facebook page.

The forecast feature will bring our web audience a broadcast-quality weather outlook, using powerful software from IBM subsidiary Weather Company. It's the same software The Weather Channel utilizes for its forecast. Although, I doubt any of us will be standing in the middle of a hurricane with live updates. Which is kind of a bummer because I have that on my bucket list. It's towards the bottom.

Which brings me to the next thing. We also welcomed Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner to the Lee Enterprises Midwest family of papers. Matt is a veteran of the field, having been a broadcast meteorologist for ABC and in the Rio Grand Valley in Texas. Matt joined us at the end of December and will be an integral part of our weather updates. He'll be contributing to the broadcasts, as well as adding his insight in the form of columns and news features.

Alongside regular online appearances, we'll be relying on Matt to jump in with breaking weather alerts and important updates. Since we live in the Midwest, and the weather changes every 16 minutes, I suspect we'll be seeing Matt's face quite a bit.

Now, before you ask: yes, this content is subject to our paywall. And why do we have a paywall? Well, the paper has never been free. We began our website a lot earlier than many papers, and it started as a way to complement our print product. But as the market shifted, and online news became a preferred source to most readers, we had to shift too. That means dedicating many more resources to our online platform.

What began as a perk to accompany our paper paper, grew into an actual publication with its own construct and its own worth.

Our digital-only subscription gives readers unlimited access to every online article we've published on our site, exclusive content, more in-depth pieces, vibrant photo galleries, customizable settings, and maybe most important: immediate access to the latest news.

All of that, plus our new weather broadcast, and an ever-enhanced website. We think that's well worth the 37 cents a day for an online membership.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

