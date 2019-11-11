{{featured_button_text}}

Bundle up: as snowfall eases off this morning from north to south, Iowans can expect near record cold temperatures and windchills to follow into Tuesday.

That's according to the National Weather Service.

The lowest temperatures can be expected Tuesday morning, with Mason City reaching an anticipated low of zero degrees.

Tuesday morning lows national weather service 11/12/19

Low temperatures are affecting all of Iowa Monday and Tuesday, with the lowest temperatures expected to occur Tuesday morning.

Most to all of Iowa will be affected by the low temperatures, with additional hazards including blowing snow and slick travel conditions.

The impacts of the cold will likely be exacerbated due to its unseasonably early nature.

