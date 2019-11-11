Bundle up: as snowfall eases off this morning from north to south, Iowans can expect near record cold temperatures and windchills to follow into Tuesday.
That's according to the National Weather Service.
The lowest temperatures can be expected Tuesday morning, with Mason City reaching an anticipated low of zero degrees.
You have free articles remaining.
Most to all of Iowa will be affected by the low temperatures, with additional hazards including blowing snow and slick travel conditions.
The impacts of the cold will likely be exacerbated due to its unseasonably early nature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.