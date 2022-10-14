Coalition to screen sex trafficking in Iowa doc

More than 16,000 victims of human trafficking were identified by the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2020, and it's happening right here in North Iowa.

Melody Stone, a trauma therapist and founder of the North Iowa Coalition Against Human Trafficking (NIC), is doing everything she can to stop trafficking and sexploitation. She's also working with law enforcement officers to education the public.

This weekend the NIC will hold showings of "Gridshock: A Film About Sex Trafficking In Iowa" in Clear Lake and Mason City. "Gridshock" was filmed and produced by Iowa native Vanessa McNeal. It explores the "hidden and disturbing reality behind the sex trafficking demand in Iowa."

"Iowa is a perfect place for traffickers to set up operations because a lot of people are still salt of the earth kind of people and they just think, 'No, no we don't have this kind of stuff going on,'" Stone said.

Stone also cited a statistic from Shared Hope International that it has received 800 percent more calls compared to two years ago from children and adults reporting trafficking or sexploitation. She said sexploitation - the grooming of children online to get explicit content from them - has become a bigger and bigger problem in the last few years.

"A typical scenario would be... Like my grandson is seven years old and his mother traded in her phone for a new one and she was letting him play games on it, but these predators are out there on these gaming sites," Stone said.

Stone said the interactions usually start out innocently enough with an exchange of non-explicit photos. The victims usually believe they're talking with someone their own age who has their same interests. Once explicit photos or videos are sent and the youth wants to quit sending material the person threatens to blackmail them by sending the content to family, friends and youth groups.

Stone said it's important to learn the signs a child is being trafficked or exploited. They include:

Declining grades

Older boyfriend

Falling asleep in class

Heightened stress

Depression

Isolation

Tattoo or marking on neck

Things parents can do is require kids to only use electronic devices in common areas of the house and have frequent conversations about the subject.

Stone and the NIC offer free training to anyone who would like it.

"I will go to any school, any youth group," Stone said. I'll work with parents and kids. If churches want to open it up and hear about online safety so parents and youth can understand what's going on with online sextortion."

Making sure law enforcement and emergency responders understand how to approach victims is essential.

"If people don't know how to approach victims and they don't understand trauma and how it affects the brain and body, you can screw things up if you don't handle a situation correctly and maybe trigger that victim, "Stone said.

Ultimately, the NIC aims to help victims and teach people how to spot potential trafficking or sexploitation.

"Our primary mission is to create strong, safer communities in North Iowa," Stone said.

The NIC covers 11 North Iowa counties.