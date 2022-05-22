CNN correspondent Emily Schmidt connects Washington to Osage

Emily Schmidt covers the big stories. From terrorism to national disasters, the Mitchell County native has seen it all firsthand as a freelance on-air correspondent for CNN Newsource.

Her role as a reporter began when Schmidt was attending Osage Community High School, when she traveled to Washington, D.C. for a journalism conference. She fell in love not only with the area and its diversity, but with the history and politics of the United States capital. That trip helped her find a new home.

However, Osage is still her home, and Schmidt believes there is as much news in Mitchell County as at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Alumni

In kindergarten Schmidt fell in love with the news, watching it every night with her family.

Even then her goal was to become a journalist. As a farm kid, she watched her father base real-life decisions on what he saw on television or read in the newspaper, adjusting his day-to-day operations to fit the marketplace.

Schmidt was precocious. Throughout her schoolyears, she established precedents for herself.

In fifth grade she learned the power of the pen, writing a letter on behalf of her class to former President Ronald Reagan about nuclear proliferation and farm policy.

In ninth grade Schmidt won an ABC 6 New KAAL would-be sportscaster contest. It was her first time in a television newsroom. She anchored the sportscast with a story about the Osage Green Devils girls’ basketball team.

Later the same year, ABC News traveled to Mitchell County and walked through the halls of Osage High School while Schmidt was in science class. They were covering Osage’s clean energy and utilities program, and it was a lesson that stuck with her.

“Things were happening in Osage the world wanted to come and see,” Schmidt said. “That’s one thing I’ve learned as I’ve come full circle. I always thought news was someplace else – what was happening in Washington or Ukraine or Prescott, Ariz. As you start to learn about journalism, you find there are great stories that happen everywhere, even in your own backyard.”

Schmidt graduated from Osage Community High School in 1992. One of the few instructors still teaching from those days is band director Jeff Kirkpatrick.

“She was a fine musician,” Kirkpatrick said of Schmidt, who played the French horn. “Hard working and intelligent. She always pursued excellence in everything she did and she was a great student.”

Almost three decades later, in the fall of 2021, after making a name for herself in journalism, earning Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards, the Osage Education Foundation honored Schmidt at Homecoming as a Distinguished Alumni.

Ashes

On her first day working at CNN, she was handed a reporter’s pad. She noticed it was made in Osage, Iowa. Even on the steps of the United States Capitol, her two homes were intertwined.

On a spring day in 2022, Schmidt waits for correspondence for a news story. California is on fire.

Schmidt lives in Chevy Chase, Md., a suburb of Washington, D.C. with her husband and their two sons Sawyer, 15, and Lawson, 13. And like Schmidt’s family growing up, her family watches the news together. While her sons do not aspire to be journalists, Schmidt has an ability to connect them to current events in a way she is uniquely suited.

Schmidt has always loved politics. Now she lives seven miles from the White House.

However, like many Americans, COVID-19 forced her to work from home. She still writes and voices most of her stories remotely.

“It’s hard not to be there,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt has been at some harrowing scenes. A few hours after the Boston Marathon terrorist bombing in 2013, she stood as close to the tragedy as she could get.

Security was tight as rescuers worked, the investigation already underway. Her job was to get in front of a camera and start talking while trying to make sense of what just happened. Every five minutes throughout the night she was speaking to a different news station.

Two months later, she stood in the ashes of the Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona, where 19 firefighters died fighting the blaze. The community flew flags honoring those who perished, and Schmidt was moved by the sight.

“To go there and see it, there’s nothing like it,” she said. “There’s nothing like having that connection with history and the responsibility to tell people about it.”

In the end, her goal is to impart the story of a person’s worst day with as much compassion as possible.

Harvest

Schmidt loves presidential elections and the dynamic between politicians and the voters they court. Often this discourse is filled with overwhelming emotions of love or hate, and she has been jostled by shouting crowds.

In 2016, she reported from Hillary Clinton campaign headquarters when votes were counted during the presidential election. History evolved throughout the day, according to Schmidt.

When former President Donald Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed with COVID-19 a month before the 2020 election, it was just around the corner from where Schmidt lives. Her boys rode their bicycles from home to watch their mother report on Trump’s health.

As she stood outside the hospital, she was surrounded by both supporters and protesters. They were loud.

While there is acrimony, another lesson Schmidt learned from an elementary school student council election was that at the core, politics are about making things better by raising your hand.

When Schmidt worked for WHO in Des Moines as a general assignment and political reporter during the 2000 presidential election, she spoke with candidates on a regular basis and waited as hanging chads were counted.

During her time at WHO, however, the story that struck her most was a father and son who died during harvest season, and how the community flocked to help the grieving family.

“There were network anchors from New York who thought it was amazing that all these people would do that,” Schmidt said. “It was an easy story for me to tell, because I knew people would have done that in my community.”

Schmidt is in the business of grit and determination, whether it is in Washington, D.C. or Mitchell County.

The story on this spring day is about the California wildfires, during a drought considered the worst in 1,200 years. As conditions continue to worsen, it is news of similar import as the Ukraine War or inflation.

“The first four months in 2022 are the driest they’ve ever had,” Schmidt said. “That’s just a fact.”

Unlike the Arizona blaze nine years ago, Schmidt cannot stand in California and feel the heat of the wildfires or witness the devastation of the drought. For Schmidt as a journalist, that is one of the most difficult things about the pandemic. It makes it hard to help the public walk in another person’s shoes.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

