Clear Lake's wellness center on track despite change order

The school board’s action replaces a change directive it approved in October after a $104,000 change order was proposed.

The original size of the steel footings included in the bid specifications for contractors in July weren’t big enough — or strong enough — to handle the wellness center’s load, Gee said last month.

He said the project’s engineers and architects attribute that to specific components of the project, like the elevated track.

“Sukup, ATURA and Dean Snyder Construction all worked together to finalize the steel reactions and footing sizes and keep things moving,” Gee said. “It is so great to be in a community that all works together.”

He said it’s not unusual for projects of this size to have change orders.

Between the recent Clear Creek Elementary and Lions Field Athletic Complex improvements, the district had about 16 change orders totaling about $128,000.

The change order comes more than six months after residents approved the district’s $18 million bond referendum during a special election in March and more than a year after city and school officials began exploring a partnership to build a recreation and wellness center last fall.