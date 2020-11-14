Clear Lake's wellness center on track despite change order

Progress on Clear Lake’s multimillion-dollar recreation and wellness center is on schedule.
That’s what Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Doug Gee said Friday.
“They are done with the footings on the north side and west side and working on the east side, so they are moving along great,” he said. “This is going to be a great project for the Clear Lake School District and the Clear Lake community.”
Dean Snyder Construction began work on the $10.6 million wellness center on Aug. 31.
The wellness center will feature men’s and women’s locker rooms with saunas, three multipurpose studios, an indoor playground, a wrestling room and a weight room as well as a 47,114-square-foot field house.
The field house will have a 200-meter indoor track with four lanes completely around it and six lanes in the sprint stretch. Inside the track, there will an indoor turf field marked for football and soccer, two hardwood courts and three multipurpose courts divided by retractable curtains.
The second level includes the elevated walking track, a fitness center with cardio and weightlifting equipment and a studio.
On Tuesday, the Clear Lake Board of Education unanimously approved a $61,353 change order to increase the size of the footings related to the 81,000-square-foot facility.
The school board’s action replaces a change directive it approved in October after a $104,000 change order was proposed.
The original size of the steel footings included in the bid specifications for contractors in July weren’t big enough — or strong enough — to handle the wellness center’s load, Gee said last month.
He said the project’s engineers and architects attribute that to specific components of the project, like the elevated track.
“Sukup, ATURA and Dean Snyder Construction all worked together to finalize the steel reactions and footing sizes and keep things moving,” Gee said. “It is so great to be in a community that all works together.”
He said it’s not unusual for projects of this size to have change orders.
Between the recent Clear Creek Elementary and Lions Field Athletic Complex improvements, the district had about 16 change orders totaling about $128,000.
The change order comes more than six months after residents approved the district’s $18 million bond referendum during a special election in March and more than a year after city and school officials began exploring a partnership to build a recreation and wellness center last fall.
Of the project, the district’s cost is about $9,778,590 and the city’s portion is about $845,550.
The wellness center is scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.
