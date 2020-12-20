Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom is a lot quieter for Laurie Lietz right now

2 p.m., Clear Lake- It's cold in the historic Surf Ballroom. The heat isn't running. It's dark, too. Most of the lights are off. And it's quiet.

Not quiet enough to hear a pin drop. But more placid than a venue that's hosted live music in some capacity since the 1940s typically would be.

Executive Director Laurie Lietz, who has been at the Surf since 2008, said that those are all cost-saving measures from not really being able to host concerts and other big events since March.

"We were the first to shut down and we’ll be the last to reopen," she said.

The entire staff had to be furloughed except for her, so now she's doing a little bit of everything: painting, cleaning, running the gift shop, marketing, tending to the website.

"I've learned how to do a lot of things that maybe I wasn’t comfortable doing before," Lietz said.

After she sees a small meeting group out, Lietz might go back to grant writing in her office that's just off the main hallway coming into the Surf. "(That's) been a huge part trying to find money to offset the cost of doing business when you don’t have income," Lietz said.