Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom is a lot quieter for Laurie Lietz right now

2 p.m., Clear Lake- It's cold in the historic Surf Ballroom. The heat isn't running. It's dark, too. Most of the lights are off. And it's quiet.
Not quiet enough to hear a pin drop. But more placid than a venue that's hosted live music in some capacity since the 1940s typically would be.
Executive Director Laurie Lietz, who has been at the Surf since 2008, said that those are all cost-saving measures from not really being able to host concerts and other big events since March.
"We were the first to shut down and we’ll be the last to reopen," she said.
The entire staff had to be furloughed except for her, so now she's doing a little bit of everything: painting, cleaning, running the gift shop, marketing, tending to the website.
"I've learned how to do a lot of things that maybe I wasn’t comfortable doing before," Lietz said.
After she sees a small meeting group out, Lietz might go back to grant writing in her office that's just off the main hallway coming into the Surf. "(That's) been a huge part trying to find money to offset the cost of doing business when you don’t have income," Lietz said.
That's if she doesn't have to suddenly tend to some maintenance work that would've been out of her purview before March.
She'd like to be planning future events for the venue, but that's difficult.
"The reality is we really can’t plan a whole lot because we don’t know what our capacity will be and it’s more expensive to announce and put an event on sale and cancel it than to not do that at all," she said.
More than anything, Lietz wants people back. Not just her staff, who she tears up while talking about, but crowds too.
"There’s really nothing in the world like live music and so many people are missing that."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
