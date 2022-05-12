Clear Lake's Renovo makes moves with 'Field of Dreams'

About 18 months ago, Kingland Productions and ODB Films came together with a common vision: to bring film production to the Midwest.

States like Georgia, Tennessee, and Arkansas are seeing a flood of creators moving to their area to begin a new wave of industry in the heartland of America. ODB Film's Eric Groth and Kingland Production's David Kingland have come together to create their own heartland production company in North Iowa: Renovo Media.

Renovo, a Latin word meaning "renew, restore, revive," can be seen in the company's logo, a butterfly with three sets of wings. The butterfly is a symbol of transformation, something Renovo prides itself on as it takes ideas from the brainstorming process all the way to fruition in films, TV series, podcasts and more.

Sitting in Clear Lake, Renovo's growing campus currently holds two soundstages, one which is often used for corporate films. This soundstage looks formal, with two chairs in the center of a small stage and a green screen adorning the wall behind set.

The other soundstage boasts 16,000 square feet and is equipped for all kinds of shooting and set building. Production equipment filled the space as the group prepares for a couple of opportunities that will begin this summer.

The production wing also holds a music studio, designed by Russ Berger, who designed music studios for both Apple and Pixar, as well as NPR, Whitney Houston and Crossroads Community Church.

The production wing also holds a post-production facility, green room, and vocal room. A few steps away holds a gym, fitness center, golf simulator, and locker room for employees to enjoy on campus. Another wing of the building holds offices for current and potential employees, editing suites and a cafeteria.

Renovo Media Group hopes to grow their current staff of 10 to 50 in the next three to five years.

"We've been making contact with colleges in the area to start working on starting programs that can feed workers into our production company." Groth noted NIACC as a potential source for a new program to make farmers into filmmakers. Other colleges, like the University of Iowa, already teach classes on scriptwriting, and there are a few smaller colleges with strong and growing Communications programs that will help Renovo grow in the coming years.

"Our goal is to keep as many employees full-time as possible. We don't want to sub-contract workers to come to this area for every project. We'd like to locally source our workers, which means we need to start creating opportunities for people to learn about the industry" said Groth.

One opportunity Groth is excited about is Renovo's assistance in the production of a new spinoff series based on The Field of Dreams. Michael Schur, best known for his work as character Dwight Schrute's cousin Mose on TV show "The Office," has taken on this project, which will start shooting this summer.

Ankeny, Iowa, will host a large part of production, with construction on a new Field of Dreams baseball diamond beginning in the area soon.

"It's always been one of my favorite movies." Groth said with a smile "I love baseball. Played in college. I love that this opportunity came to Renovo."

Renovo's goal in the coming years is to produce a few feature films, several podcasts, at least six TV shows and other non-scripted work each year.

But these goals do come with roadblocks. Along with a lack of filmmakers in the Midwest, Iowa no longer has a tax rebate for filming in the state. Film production brings massive amounts of income into locations that are used, through housing, food, gas, entertainment, construction, etc., for which some states offer rebates in order to attract producers and benefit from the influx of income.

One of Renovo's biggest issues today is housing. North Iowan's are well versed in the area's housing crisis, which extends to companies that are attempting to grow and bring in workers. Renovo has worked with Airbnb and hotels in the past to house workers short term, but they will be looking for more permanent housing to put both traveling workers into and to offer permanent workers who are moving into the area.

Despite these roadblocks, Renovo is excited about another production underway. They have started writing a series that has been picked up by a major studio. Filming is set to begin yet this year, and will be the first production created by Renovo Media Group.

"Renovo Media Group strives to be an industry leader in the creation, production and distribution of high-quality values-based television and film content across cable, network and streaming platforms" according to their mission statement.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

