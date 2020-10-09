Clear Lake's Main Avenue project progressing well toward completion

Petersburg reviewed the project, including a pay estimate, with the council on Sept. 21 during its meeting.

After his review, the City Council approved a pay estimate of $279,529 to Wicks Construction for work it completed in August, like aggregate base installation and utility work. It’s the city’s second pay estimate for the project.

The underground utility contractor was slated to begin switching water services to the new water main between 14th and 16th streets on Friday, and the excavation contractor is grading the subbase between 18th and 15th streets, a Veenstra & Kimm construction notification dated Oct. 8 said.

All underground utilities are tentatively scheduled to be complete the week of Oct. 19, and a contractor will begin installing string line and prepare for paving.

"Since the underground work is nearly complete, the contractor has opted to complete more of the permanent PCC roadway pavement this year in an effort to reduce the duration that properties are affected by construction," the notification said.

The notification states paving of the roadway from 20th Street to 16th Street will be completed half width by Oct. 30, weather permitting.