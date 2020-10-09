Clear Lake's Main Avenue project progressing well toward completion

The city of Clear Lake is hoping for sunshine.
That’s because Jason Petersburg, project engineer for Veenstra & Kimm, said the longer the weather cooperates, the more the contractor will get done on the Main Avenue street reconstruction and bike lane extension project this year.
“It’s going very, very well,” said Nelson Crabb, Clear Lake mayor.
The project, awarded to Wicks Construction, of Decorah, for nearly $2.2 million in March, features street and utility improvements on Main Avenue between 14th and 20th streets. It also includes new 5-foot-wide sidewalks and bicycle lanes on the north and south side of the road.
The improvements are part of a multi-year project, which began in 2017, on Main Avenue between Eighth Street and 24th Street and is estimated to cost at least $6 million when finished.
The project was initially scheduled to begin on July 13 after the city’s Fourth of July Celebration, but after festivities were canceled due to COVID-19, the council allowed an earlier start.
Wicks Construction started the five-phase project on July 6.
It was the contractor’s goal to complete half the paving and all the utility improvements this fall, which it’s hired various subcontractors to accomplish.
Petersburg reviewed the project, including a pay estimate, with the council on Sept. 21 during its meeting.
After his review, the City Council approved a pay estimate of $279,529 to Wicks Construction for work it completed in August, like aggregate base installation and utility work. It’s the city’s second pay estimate for the project.
The underground utility contractor was slated to begin switching water services to the new water main between 14th and 16th streets on Friday, and the excavation contractor is grading the subbase between 18th and 15th streets, a Veenstra & Kimm construction notification dated Oct. 8 said.
All underground utilities are tentatively scheduled to be complete the week of Oct. 19, and a contractor will begin installing string line and prepare for paving.
"Since the underground work is nearly complete, the contractor has opted to complete more of the permanent PCC roadway pavement this year in an effort to reduce the duration that properties are affected by construction," the notification said.
The notification states paving of the roadway from 20th Street to 16th Street will be completed half width by Oct. 30, weather permitting.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said there’s a possibility — if the weather cooperates — that the contractor will get all main line paving done from 14th Street to 20th Street.
If not, temporary asphalt will be laid between 14th and 16th streets until the contractor returns in the spring of 2021 to finish paving.
In the spring, the contractor will also install new sidewalks and street lighting along the project.
The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-June 2021.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
