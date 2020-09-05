Clear Lake's large item pickup is Sept. 14-17

The city of Clear Lake has rescheduled its large item pickup.
The event, which was canceled in the spring due to COVID-19, will take place Sept. 14-17.
Large item pickup is for items, like appliances and furniture, that aren’t picked up during the weekly service.
Items in garbage cans, cardboard boxes and plastic bags will not be picked up during the event.
All neighborhoods should place items at the curb by 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
Appliances will be picked up on Thursday, Sept. 17.
There is a $15 sticker fee for each appliance. Stickers can be purchased at City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St., until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
All appliances must be to the curb by 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, and have stickers affixed to them.
Residents must meet the following requirements in order for their items to be picked up:
- Each item must weigh no more than 50 pounds.
- Bulky items that are difficult to handle, like swing sets and garage doors, must be cut up or dismantled into smaller sections.
- Refrigerator doors must be removed to eliminate an entrapment hazard for children.
- Toxic items, including gasoline, chemicals, pesticides, gas tanks, propane tanks, paint, tires and batteries, can’t be collected.
- Limbs, brush or yard trimmings will not be picked up.
- Construction materials from building renovations will not be picked up.
- E-waste, or electronics, will not be collected.
The city won’t pick up items in alleys or from businesses.
For questions about the large item pickup, call 641-357-5267.
