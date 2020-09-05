Clear Lake's large item pickup is Sept. 14-17

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Clear Lake has rescheduled its large item pickup.

The event, which was canceled in the spring due to COVID-19, will take place Sept. 14-17.

Large item pickup is for items, like appliances and furniture, that aren’t picked up during the weekly service.

Items in garbage cans, cardboard boxes and plastic bags will not be picked up during the event.

All neighborhoods should place items at the curb by 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

Appliances will be picked up on Thursday, Sept. 17.

There is a $15 sticker fee for each appliance. Stickers can be purchased at City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St., until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.

All appliances must be to the curb by 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, and have stickers affixed to them.

Residents must meet the following requirements in order for their items to be picked up: