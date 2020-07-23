Clear Lake's H. Milton Duesenberg retires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Clear Lake honored H. Milton Duesenberg earlier this week.

Duesenberg, archivist at Clear Lake Public Library, has retired.

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb read a proclamation recognizing Duesenberg’s dedication and commitment to the community and congratulating him on his retirement Monday evening during the council meeting.

Duesenberg began working at the library on Oct. 18, 2005, in the History Room.

During his 14 years of service, he worked to preserve valuable collection of Clear Lake history by evaluating, retrieving and arranging materials, answering hundreds of inquiries, storing and preserving perishable documents, promoting Clear Lake history through programs and presentations to the community, negotiating the acquisition of new collections and making the archives accessible to everyone, the proclamation states.

Duesenberg was named the grand marshal for the Fourth of July parade in 2015.

“Well done, H,” Crabb said. “Thank you.”

