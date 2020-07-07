Clear Lake's Fourth of July boat parade may return in 2021

“I knew this community could do it, and I just really wanted this town to have something to be proud of and to help celebrate,” Tisor said.

More than 200 boats, many adorned in patriotic colors, made their way along the shoreline Saturday morning honking, waving and playing music as they cruised by the observers on land and in the water.

Tisor said the event’s participation on land and in water far exceeded her expectations.

Registration wasn’t required ahead of the event, so she wasn’t sure how many boats would participate or how Mother Nature would cooperate, but she is grateful for the turnout.

In addition to CL Tel airing the parade on channel 2, it also livestreamed the event on its Facebook page, which had more than 12,000 views.

“I’m very emotionally touched by the people that came out and supported the idea,” she said.

Tisor said she enjoyed seeing the togetherness among families and friends who were celebrating the holiday weekend throughout Clear Lake.

Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Stacy Doughan said the boat parade was a great success.