Clear Lake's Fourth of July boat parade may return in 2021

The first Fourth of July boat parade may not be the last.
At least that’s the hope of Andi Tisor, the organizer of this year’s event.
“I do hope it happens next year,” she said. “We just need to figure out with the Chamber and Clear Lake Boats how we can make it complement the already great festivities that this town offers.”
The boat parade, sponsored by Clear Lake Boats, was organized after the city of Clear Lake, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Fourth of July Celebration Committee announced that the city’s five-day celebration was canceled due to COVID-19.
Historically, the annual celebration has featured a parade, carnival, live entertainment, outdoor arts and crafts fair, food vendors and fireworks over the lake.
Tisor, a Clear Lake High School graduate who now resides in Maple Grove, Minnesota, returned to Clear Lake with her children this spring to stay with her mother while she worked from home and her children were distance learning.
She said the announcement about Clear Lake’s Fourth of July activities — at a time when tension across the nation was growing in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death — broke her heart and she knew she needed to do something to help the community’s businesses and residents.
“I knew this community could do it, and I just really wanted this town to have something to be proud of and to help celebrate,” Tisor said.
More than 200 boats, many adorned in patriotic colors, made their way along the shoreline Saturday morning honking, waving and playing music as they cruised by the observers on land and in the water.
Tisor said the event’s participation on land and in water far exceeded her expectations.
Registration wasn’t required ahead of the event, so she wasn’t sure how many boats would participate or how Mother Nature would cooperate, but she is grateful for the turnout.
In addition to CL Tel airing the parade on channel 2, it also livestreamed the event on its Facebook page, which had more than 12,000 views.
“I’m very emotionally touched by the people that came out and supported the idea,” she said.
Tisor said she enjoyed seeing the togetherness among families and friends who were celebrating the holiday weekend throughout Clear Lake.
Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Stacy Doughan said the boat parade was a great success.
“We truly appreciate Andi’s hard work to provide a family-friendly alternative to our traditional parade,” she said.
Doughan said the chamber will consider continuing the boat parade as a future Fourth of July tradition on a day and time that doesn’t compete with the traditional parade.
Tisor said she’d be happy to participate in the event in the future, noting it’d likely receive the best participation on the weekend of the chamber’s Fourth of July festivities.
The Fourth of July is on a Sunday in 2021.
