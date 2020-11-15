Clear Lake's Everybody Plays hosts virtual Playground Plunge

An upcoming fundraising opportunity for Clear Lake’s inclusive playground has gone online.
The Everybody Plays Committee announced earlier this week that its “Playground Plunge: Freezin’ for a Reason” event at City Beach on Sunday, Dec. 6, will be held virtually due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and updates to the governor’s public health emergency proclamation.
Participants are encouraged to film themselves jumping into a cold pool, taking a cold shower or another cold-water activity between now and Dec. 6 and share them on the Everybody Plays Facebook page or email them to info@clearlakeiowa.com.
Prizes will be given to participants for best costume, most creative virtual plunge video, most money raised by an individual and most money raised by a team, organization, club or company.
Individuals who raise at least $30 and send a video will receive an event shirt. Additional donations are welcome.
The plunge was originally part of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Home for the Holidays” Christmas by the Lake weekend Dec. 5-6.
Other activities planned One Vision’s 25th annual Festival of Trees, Christmas with the Rollaz featuring the Holy Rocka Rollaz and the a Clear Lake Arts Center’s 12 Days Holiday Market.
The Everybody Plays Committee has been fundraising for the inclusive playground in Clear Lake, estimated to cost at least $275,000, for more than two years, and the committee announced in September that it’ll break ground on its project in 2021.
Everybody Plays is a community initiative to build an inclusive playground in Clear Lake that would provide children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together.
There have been discussions about building the playground on 12th Avenue South within the city’s 30-acre Outlet Recreation Complex or on South 15th Street near the city’s Aquatic Center.
Support Local Journalism
It was the committee’s goal to begin construction on the inclusive playground this summer, but because of fundraising and the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to delay it until 2021.
Christina and Grant Maulsby, of Clear Lake, who are the parents of two children with autism, came up with the idea for the Everybody Plays inclusive playground more than three years ago while visiting Ankeny’s inclusive playground with their children.
They launched the project’s fundraising with the “Everybody WINS when Everybody Plays” event, including entertainment, food and silent and live auction, in May 2018.
Since then, the Everybody Plays Committee has hosted multiple fundraisers as well as received private and business donations and grants.
An anonymous donor jump-started its fundraising efforts in July by giving $100,000 toward the project, including groundwork, specialized playground equipment and surfacing and project management.
In addition to the $100,000 anonymous gift, the committee has received $50,000 from the Hanson Foundation, $14,500 from the Clear Lake and Mason City Rotaries, $5,000 from McKesson Corp., $5,500 from the Iowa Knights of Columbus, $5,000 from the First Citizens Charitable Foundation, $5,500 Bicycle, Blues, and BBQ Festival, $1,000 from Alliant Energy, $1,767 from Clear Lake Fareway, amongst funds from private donations, grants, and fundraisers.
Additional funds will go toward expanding the project with more specialized equipment.
The Everybody Plays Committee will be looking for community volunteers in the spring to help assemble the playground and it hopes to have it done by summer.
Those interested in donating to the inclusive playground project are encouraged to do so by visiting Clear Lake Bank & Trust or messaging the Everybody Plays Facebook page.
Checks written to Everybody Plays may also be dropped off at the Clear Lake Chamber, 205 Main Ave.
For more information about the Playground Plunge, visit the Everybody Plays Facebook page or https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/ClearLake/PlaygroundPlunge.
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (1).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (2).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (3).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (4).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (5).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (6).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (7).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (8).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (9).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (10).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (11).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (12).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (13).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (14).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (15).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (16).jpg
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!