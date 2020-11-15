Clear Lake's Everybody Plays hosts virtual Playground Plunge

The Everybody Plays Committee has been fundraising for the inclusive playground in Clear Lake, estimated to cost at least $275,000, for more than two years, and the committee announced in September that it’ll break ground on its project in 2021.

Everybody Plays is a community initiative to build an inclusive playground in Clear Lake that would provide children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together.

There have been discussions about building the playground on 12th Avenue South within the city’s 30-acre Outlet Recreation Complex or on South 15th Street near the city’s Aquatic Center.

It was the committee’s goal to begin construction on the inclusive playground this summer, but because of fundraising and the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to delay it until 2021.

Christina and Grant Maulsby, of Clear Lake, who are the parents of two children with autism, came up with the idea for the Everybody Plays inclusive playground more than three years ago while visiting Ankeny’s inclusive playground with their children.

They launched the project’s fundraising with the “Everybody WINS when Everybody Plays” event, including entertainment, food and silent and live auction, in May 2018.