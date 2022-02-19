 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake's colorful skies draw large crowd despite cold

Large crowds of bundled up visitors slid to the ice on Clear Lake for the annual Color the Wind Festival on Saturday. 

Dozens of kite flyers took to the sky, displaying kites of various shapes, sizes, colors and animals. Hundreds of attendees flocked to the site, pulling children, grandchildren and dogs on sleds behind them.

Color the Wind - Kennedy

Four-year-old Kennedy flies her monarch butterfly kite at Clear Lake's Color the Wind kite festival on Saturday.

Ed Grys, an event participant from Wisconsin, has been making and flying kites for almost 63 years. Grys’ kite consisted of a train of 18 small kites with one large kite trailing on end. Grys said he participates in roughly 12 kite festivals year round from New Jersey to Oregon.

“When you make a kite—like I made the one on the top—and you fly it, there’s something magical about making something that flies,” said Grys. “There’s something spiritual about flying kites because there is an unseen force holding all these kites in the air making the sky beautiful.”

Two exchange students, Erii from Japan and Crharaocce from France, made their way to the festival with their respective host families. Neither of the students have ever been to a kite festival, but called it "beautiful." 

Color the Wind - dragon, dinosaur

Hundreds of visitors could be seen at Clear Lake's Color the Wind kite festival on Saturday.

Another family came from Belmond, Iowa to witness the event for the first time with their daughter as well.

“It’s awesome,” the father stated. “It’s a great event to break up the wintertime and get people outside to get some fresh air and take advantage of the wind we always have.”

Kaylee Schuermann is a General Assignment reporter for the Globe Gazette, covering the Clear Lake area.

