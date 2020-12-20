Clear Lake's 'Candy Cane Lane' a festive draw this season

A Clear Lake neighborhood is showing its holiday spirit in hopes of brightening the lives of others this Christmas.
More than half of the 40-plus houses on Orchard Lane boast twinkling lights, Christmas-themed inflatables and 8-foot-tall handmade wooden candy canes in their yards.
The latter is the reason for its alias this month: Candy Cane Lane.
The Christmas candy-themed neighborhood has drawn dozens of area families in the evenings to drive through and admire the plethora of festive decorations.
“We didn’t expect it at all,” said Lon Gretillat, who spearheaded the themed display in the neighborhood. “It’s a fun byproduct of what we decided to do in our neighborhood.”
Gretillat, who has lived on Orchard Lane with his wife, Deb, since 2011, said he and a small group of neighbors started wrapping their trees with red and white lights during the holidays about five years ago.
Having lived in a community where they had done neighborhood themes in the past, he thought it’d be fun to do the same in Clear Lake.
In keeping with the candy cane theme from years past, Gretillat reached out to his son-in-law, a civil engineer, in November to determine how many large wooden holiday candies they could make from a standard piece of plywood, and then, he spread the word informally through the neighborhood.
About 24 residents on Orchard Lane opted to participate in the project, he said.
In stages, several of the neighbors rallied together to cut, prime and paint each of the wooden candy canes as well as a sign introducing visitors to the themed neighborhood within a two-week period.
“It was kind of neat because it hasn’t been the best year and it was fun to do something with our neighbors,” Gretillat said, noting that through the project he had the opportunity to meet some people in his neighborhood he hadn’t before.
In early December, the finished products started showing up in their front yards, including some with lights, followed by an influx in vehicles through the neighborhood.
Gretillat said he’s heard a lot of positive feedback from members of the community who’ve taken their children and grandchildren through Orchard Lane.
In the years since he and his wife moved to Orchard Lane, he said the neighborhood has welcomed more couples with young children and that’s increased the number of holiday lights and outdoor décor.
“If we didn’t have the neighborhood we have, we wouldn’t be able to pull it off,” he said. “We have a great set of neighbors on this street and our whole neighborhood.”
Gretillat plans to leave his holiday lights on through December for individuals and families to enjoy.
And next year, it sounds like there will be more candy canes and lights in the neighborhood.
Gretillat said some of his neighbors who didn’t erect a handmade candy cane in their front yard this year have approached him about doing it next year.
Fortunately, he kept the template.
“I hope more people on street have them next year and I hope it’s something we do for years to come,” he said.
