Clear Lake's 'Candy Cane Lane' a festive draw this season

About 24 residents on Orchard Lane opted to participate in the project, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In stages, several of the neighbors rallied together to cut, prime and paint each of the wooden candy canes as well as a sign introducing visitors to the themed neighborhood within a two-week period.

“It was kind of neat because it hasn’t been the best year and it was fun to do something with our neighbors,” Gretillat said, noting that through the project he had the opportunity to meet some people in his neighborhood he hadn’t before.

In early December, the finished products started showing up in their front yards, including some with lights, followed by an influx in vehicles through the neighborhood.

Gretillat said he’s heard a lot of positive feedback from members of the community who’ve taken their children and grandchildren through Orchard Lane.

In the years since he and his wife moved to Orchard Lane, he said the neighborhood has welcomed more couples with young children and that’s increased the number of holiday lights and outdoor décor.

“If we didn’t have the neighborhood we have, we wouldn’t be able to pull it off,” he said. “We have a great set of neighbors on this street and our whole neighborhood.”