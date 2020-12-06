Clear Lakers hope 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' display will bring joy

Cousin Eddie is spending the holidays in Clear Lake this year.
That’s thanks to the hospitality of Dawn and David Bill.
“We knew we’d get a couple chuckles and kids and neighbors enjoy it, but we never thought it’d get this much attention,” Dawn said. “We just wanted to bring joy.”
The character from the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” film series has been on display at the Bills’ house, 1516 Seventh Ave. N., since Thanksgiving, and it’s garnered plenty of attention.
Cousin Eddie, played by Randy Quaid in the film, is the fun-loving redneck relative of Clark Griswold’s wife, Ellen.
The lighted display is based on a popular scene in the 1989 film and features Cousin Eddie wearing a bathrobe and bomber hat with a cigar in his mouth, a beer can in one hand and a “turd tube” connected to their camper in the other.
“It looks just like Cousin Eddie from the movie,” Dawn said. “I don’t think we’ll need to watch the movie this year because we’re living it.”
The Bills, who’ve lived in Clear Lake for 17 years, have decorated for Christmas in the past but not to this extent, she said.
This is the first year the Bills have had Cousin Eddie on display with much credit to David.
Dawn said her husband loves “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” adding their family watches it three or four times every Christmas season and they own it on VHS, DVD and Amazon Prime.
So when the couple saw a Facebook post encouraging people to decorate extra this Christmas to bring joy to Clear Lake during a difficult year, David took the lead and brought Cousin Eddie to town.
He ordered a mannequin and dressed it up in a bathrobe and bomber hat to look like him, and then, he added spotlights, a green neon light at the bottom of the camper tube to look like toxic waste, a burnt sled and a fried cat, all of which are nods to the film.
“He got excited and kept coming up with more and more ideas,” Dawn said.
However, this isn’t the first time the couple has considered having Cousin Eddie visit North Iowa, she said.
The Bills, who started the nonprofit group called Friends of Pilot Knob in Forest City, have discussed adding him to their parade float to draw attention to the cause, but it hasn’t worked out for them.
“This was his opportunity to go full-blown Cousin Eddie on us,” Dawn said. “(David’s) having fun doing it. It gives him joy, it gives the kids joy.”
Dawn, who runs a small home-based daycare, said the parents of the children have come in laughing every morning since the display was put up.
“It’s been really fun since we put it up, so I’ve got to give (David) a lot of kudos,” she said, noting that their children have helped a great deal by adding more lights to the house to improve their overall Christmas decorations.
The Bills have entered their house in the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Light Up Clear Lake” light and decoration competition.
A panel of judges will choose one winner in each of the following categories: creative inflatables, through a child’s eye, reason for the season, traditionally elegant and The Clark Griswold Award.
The People’s Choice Award will be voted on by the community through photos on the chamber’s Facebook page.
Winners of the competition, presented by CL Tel, will be announced on Dec. 23. Each one will receive $150 in Chamber Bucks.
The competition was announced after the Bills’ “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”-inspired display went up, so Dawn said they’re “good to go,” but she knows her husband has more coming.
He plans to add a sign, music and some other film-inspired features to the display.
“We wanted it to bring joy and make people laugh and smile and I think we’ve accomplished that and it’s still early,” she said.
The display will remain up through December.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
