Clear Lakers hope 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' display will bring joy

Dawn said her husband loves “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” adding their family watches it three or four times every Christmas season and they own it on VHS, DVD and Amazon Prime.

So when the couple saw a Facebook post encouraging people to decorate extra this Christmas to bring joy to Clear Lake during a difficult year, David took the lead and brought Cousin Eddie to town.

He ordered a mannequin and dressed it up in a bathrobe and bomber hat to look like him, and then, he added spotlights, a green neon light at the bottom of the camper tube to look like toxic waste, a burnt sled and a fried cat, all of which are nods to the film.

“He got excited and kept coming up with more and more ideas,” Dawn said.

However, this isn’t the first time the couple has considered having Cousin Eddie visit North Iowa, she said.

The Bills, who started the nonprofit group called Friends of Pilot Knob in Forest City, have discussed adding him to their parade float to draw attention to the cause, but it hasn’t worked out for them.

“This was his opportunity to go full-blown Cousin Eddie on us,” Dawn said. “(David’s) having fun doing it. It gives him joy, it gives the kids joy.”