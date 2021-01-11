Clear Lake woman injured in crash dies after months of hospitalization

“She loves music and dancing and she always brought a smile to residents’ faces,” said Lauren McWhorter, Pals’ friend and coworker, in February. “She always went above and beyond to make them smile.”

Also, in February, Pals’ brother Brandon Flurer started a GoFundMe page to raise $10,000 for her, so she and her boyfriend wouldn't have to worry about bills and expenses while she recovered from her injuries.

The “Fundraising for Brandi” GoFundMe page, which is no longer taking donations, raised more than $3,700.

In April, an online auction was held to assist Pals with current and future medical bills.

At the time, Pals remained “in an unconscious state due to her traumatic brain injury,” according to the auction page.

“Her injuries are extensive and her recovery is in baby steps as we await for her to waken from this state,” the post states. “Physical therapy, occupational therapy and many other teams are needs and will be provided to waken the senses as her brain continues to heal."

Pals enjoyed going to the lake, attending concerts and being with her family and friends.