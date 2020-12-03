Clear Lake, Winnebago River, other North Iowa water segments on impaired list

Compared to the 2018 impaired waters list, there are 36, or nearly 6%, less Category 5 water bodies on the draft 2020 list.

There was a 2% decrease in water segments considered impaired, either Category 4 or 5, from 2018 to 2020, according to state data.

The water bodies on the impaired list had a total of 775 impairments, the state DNR said. Waterways can have more than one impairment.

An impairment means a segment of a water body doesn’t meet established quality standards for their intended use. It doesn’t mean a river or lake is unusable, Bruner said, during a virtual press conference Tuesday.

“There is a perception that once a segment is impaired, it’s unusable and that’s not correct,” he said.

Bruner said overall, waters in Iowa are safe to use for swimming, fishing and other uses.

Algal growth, turbidity, pH and indicator bacteria were the leading causes lakes, reservoirs and wetlands in Iowa were impaired, Krier said.

The most common river impairments in Iowa include indicator bacteria, or E. coli; biological; and fish kill, for which the leading causes are animal waste, unknown toxicity and pesticides.