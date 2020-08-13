Clear Lake will encourage spectators to wear masks at fall sports

School board member Mike Moeller said he was most concerned about the spread of COVID-19 among spectators during indoor events and suggested the district examine reserving sections of the gym for individuals who choose to wear masks.

The enforcement was the biggest sticking point for staff and school board members.

“In my opinion, all you can do is ask them and post signage and make people aware,” Ludwig said. “My feeling is if you require something, if they don’t (comply), then you have to deal with it, and if you don’t deal with it, then don’t require it.”

Gee said he will work with Ludwig and High School Principal Chris Murphy to prepare signage and other materials encouraging spectators to wear masks based on the board’s conversation.

“The bottom line is if we screw this up as adults, then the kids aren’t going to get to play,” Ludwig said.

Several other school boards across North Iowa have also decided whether they will require spectators to wear masks during their athletic events this fall, while others are expecting a decision yet this month.

The school boards at CAL and Hampton-Dumont, which is in the North Central Conference with Clear Lake, voted Monday to require masks on school grounds.