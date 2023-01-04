Clear Lake taking bids for streets projects

Clear Lake will solicit new bids for street projects after a previous bid came in more than 60% higher than expected last summer.

The lone bid last year was rejected by the council due to the high cost.

The proposed project includes resurfacing roads, making sidewalk ramps ADA-compliant, replacing deficient gutters and curbs, along with milling. The area is bounded by South Main Avenue, North Seventh Avenue, North 10th Avenue and North 20th Street. The project also will include the east-west alley located between Buddy Holly Place and North Third Street.

The project is being broken up into two "divisions." Division I includes street patching, sidewalk replacement, ramps, and spot curb and gutter replacement, while Division II includes the street resurfacing.

The estimated cost for Division I is $387,182, and Division II is expected to cost about $578,000. The alley project is estimated to be around $65,000.

The council unanimously approved setting a bid letting date of Jan. 31 and the hearing on the plans and specifications for its Feb. 6 meeting.

Project Manager Jason Petersburg of Veenstra & Kimm said last summer's bids were only for the Division I and alley projects. He told the council the new estimate for Division I is about 20% higher than last summer's estimate and the alley estimate is about $6,000 more.

"We're trying to adjust everything to keep up with the costs we've been seeing, yet not overinflate the estimate going into the bid phase," Petersburg said.

The plan is for Division I work to begin in April and be completed by mid-June, and Division II will begin in July and be completed by late August.

City Administrator Scott Flory said the city has spent around $3 million in recent years improving streets and sewers.

"I would just point out the estimated cost for this is around a little more than a million dollars," he said. "So, we're doing work all over the place, and here's another example. I think people lose sight of (the fact) that we are making a lot of improvement to infrastructure."

Flory said the streets were in desperate need of resurfacing, and Mayor Nelson Crabb agreed.

"They're beyond rough," he said.

