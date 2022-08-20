Clear Lake swears in new police officer

Clear Lake Patrol Officer Conner Smith was sworn into office at the Clear Lake City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 15.

Smith, who has just completed 16 weeks of training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in Johnston, will now spend the next several months in field training.

A certified Field Training Officer (FTO) will make sure Smith knows every facet of the job and feels comfortable in any situation he may find himself in. “We’re not leaving them out there to fend for themselves,” said Pete Roth, Clear Lake Police Chief.

Two more officers will soon be joining the Clear Lake force. Chief Roth announced that Ryan Lind graduated from ILEA on Aug. 19 and will also begin his in-depth training with a FTO. “I feel real excited to have a second officer back here,” Roth said. “We will be swearing him in at a future meeting.”

Dispatcher Paige Conklin also applied and, “... after completing the candidate process she was selected to become one of our newest police officers,” Roth said. He said Conklin will transition from dispatcher to police officer on Aug. 22, and will begin her academy training the following week.

In addition to Chief Pete Roth, Lt. Deb Ryg and Lt. Brandon Heinz helped with the hiring process. “All of our patrol watch commanders, Ryg, Heinz, and Lt. Cory Gute will help with the field training of all of our new officers,” Roth said.

Roth said there is still one opening left, but he believes their conditional offer of hire has been signed. All he could say at this time is the new hire is a woman and a Certified Officer. Hopefully she will start at the end of August or early September.

“On paper, at least, we are at authorized strength, and I’m very happy with that,” Roth said.

“I would like to thank the city, especially Creighton Schmidt (director of finance,) Captain Colby and our department staff,” Roth said. “They have been working really hard since, basically, May to get three people hired and through our process in that short [amount] of time.”