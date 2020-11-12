 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clear Lake superintendent: District to start sharing weekly COVID-19 data Friday
0 comments
alert top story

Clear Lake superintendent: District to start sharing weekly COVID-19 data Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Clear Lake school board meeting

The Clear Lake Board of Education met Tuesday evening in the Clear Lake Middle School Media Center, where it discussed the district's COVID-19 activity and asked Superintendent Doug Gee to share the data weekly with the public. 

The Clear Lake Community School District will begin publicly releasing its COVID-19 data weekly.

That’s what the Clear Lake Board of Education requested Superintendent Doug Gee do Tuesday evening during its monthly board meeting.

“This is unusual times and I think you’ve got parents that are nervous, especially right now, there are a lot of cases for North Iowa … I think it would be good from a transparency standpoint,” said Mike Moeller, Clear Lake school board member. “I think that would probably be a good idea.”

Gee started sharing statistics related to the district’s COVID-19 activity with the school board in October, but school board members agreed providing that information more frequently would increase transparency in the community, address parents’ concerns and squelch social media rumors.

The data, including the number of students and staff who’ve tested positive, the number of those in quarantine or isolation and the attendance rate, will be posted on the district’s website Friday afternoons starting this week, Gee said.

“We do contact people if they were in close contact. We have to,” Gee said. “But if the board would like me to do a more frequent update and put it on the website, I would be happy to do that.”

The district’s decision comes nearly two months after the Mason City Community School District started releasing its COVID-19 statistics every Friday.

Doug Gee mug

Gee

Cerro Gordo County, like Iowa and the U.S., has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Gov. Kim Reynolds implemented new emergency restrictions Tuesday to slow the state’s surge in COVID-19 cases and alleviate pressure on its health care system.

Iowa governor requiring masks for larger indoor gatherings

Gee said the district currently has seven students and nine staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in 10-day isolation.

Since the school year started, it’s had 17 students and 14 staff test positive — about 12 students and eight staff within the past month, according to data Gee provided at the October school board meeting.

Clear Lake Schools has 7.7%, or about 108, students and 5.6%, or about 12, staff in quarantine or isolation due to the coronavirus.

A person quarantines if they’ve been in close contact — within six feet for a cumulative 15 minutes within a 24-hour period — with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, and a person isolates if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and if they have no symptoms but test positive for it, according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

As of Sept. 29, Iowa no longer requires a 14-day quarantine for students and teachers who come in contact with a positive COVID-19 case as long as both people are wearing masks at the time the contact occurred.

Clear Lake requires all of its students and staff to wear face masks.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Seventy-five students and two staff were in quarantine due to exposure of a positive COVID-19 case, Gee said Tuesday.

Aerials Clear Lake High School

Clear Lake High School.

Since Aug. 24, the district has had 116 students and 19 staff quarantine due to a positive exposure, he said, noting the district believes 46 students’ and 10 staff’s exposure was at school.

“I’m trying to show … that really what we’re doing for mitigation is working and it’s not just at school they’re getting these things,” Gee said.

As of Tuesday, 34 students and 12 staff were in isolation because they had either tested positive for COVID-19 or had two low- or one high-risk symptom, and since the start of the school year, the district’s had 362 students and 17 staff in isolation.

The average daily attendance at Clear Lake Schools is currently about 98%, which is slightly above the district’s 2019-2020 rate.

Gee said the district doesn’t count students who are quarantined and online learning as absent per the Department of Education, and students who are fully online aren’t included in the district’s attendance.

“It’s only the kids that really are tested positive or they’re sick or some other reason,” he said. “Our attendance is really good, so we’re not even close to 10 percent.”

The Iowa Department of Education announced Tuesday school districts could ask for permission to shift to fully remote learning without meeting the specific coronavirus positivity and absenteeism thresholds.

Before then, districts could apply to move to temporary remote instruction if the average community positivity rate was between 15% and 20% over a 14-day period and the in-person student absenteeism rate was 10% or more.

Some North Iowa schools, like Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Belmond-Klemme, have modified their return-to-learn plans due to virus activity in their communities.

Gee told the school board that superintendents in Cerro Gordo County, in consultation with CG Public Health, agreed that keeping students in school was better because it’s a “controlled environment,” where masks are required, social distancing guidelines are in place and good hygiene is encouraged.

Plus, Clear Lake’s classrooms and buildings are fogged every night, he said.

“We can’t control what they’re doing out there and let’s face it, some people are really good about it with their kids and their families and some aren’t,” he said.

Gee said the district would likely be forced to shift to online learning due to a staffing shortage due to the coronavirus, but right now, things are good.

About 10% of Clear Lake's students are learning remotely, including 55 at the elementary, 31 at the middle school and 59 at the high school but it fluctuates.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Eta has made its fourth landfall in Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News