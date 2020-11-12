Clear Lake superintendent: District to start sharing weekly COVID-19 data Friday

Clear Lake requires all of its students and staff to wear face masks.

Seventy-five students and two staff were in quarantine due to exposure of a positive COVID-19 case, Gee said Tuesday.

Since Aug. 24, the district has had 116 students and 19 staff quarantine due to a positive exposure, he said, noting the district believes 46 students’ and 10 staff’s exposure was at school.

“I’m trying to show … that really what we’re doing for mitigation is working and it’s not just at school they’re getting these things,” Gee said.

As of Tuesday, 34 students and 12 staff were in isolation because they had either tested positive for COVID-19 or had two low- or one high-risk symptom, and since the start of the school year, the district’s had 362 students and 17 staff in isolation.

The average daily attendance at Clear Lake Schools is currently about 98%, which is slightly above the district’s 2019-2020 rate.

Gee said the district doesn’t count students who are quarantined and online learning as absent per the Department of Education, and students who are fully online aren’t included in the district’s attendance.