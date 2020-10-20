Clear Lake student, FFA member participates in Global Youth Institute

She is involved in Clear Lake’s agriculture education and FFA, formerly Future Farmers of America, programs.

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said Clear Lake’s FFA program under Elisa Russ-Poggemiller has more than 90 students.

“Ninety-one kids at any school our size is a phenomenal number and she’s done it in her second year,” he said.

The district launched its new agriculture and FFA programs last fall, and since then, both have grown.

The programs had 50 members in their first semester and 78 in their second.

Gee said skills, like speaking in front of a group, that Schuchard demonstrated in her presentation to the school board is also why the district wanted to establish the programs within the district.

"Thank you for what you’re doing,” he said to Russ-Poggemiller. “It’s been a really neat thing.”

