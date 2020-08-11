Clear Lake starts search for finance officer, two others

The City of Clear Lake has begun its search to fill three upcoming vacancies.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the position descriptions for the city’s public works director, finance officer and police lieutenant earlier this month.
“We’re losing about 92 years of experience, so we’re putting a lot of effort into these and hopefully you hire a public works director and a finance officer just one time in your career,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator. “It’s like building a water tower.”
The council’s action came two weeks after Flory notified them that Public Works Director Joe Weigel, Finance Officer Linda Nelson and Police Lt. Paul Chizek planned to retire before Sept. 30.
Chizek has been with the city for 32 years; Nelson has been with the city for nearly 31 years, and Weigel has been with the city for about 31 and a half years.
The three employees opted to participate in the city’s voluntary early retirement incentive program the City Council approved in July.
Under the program, full-time Clear Lake employees — with no less than 25 years of continuous employment with the city — who are 60 will remain on the city’s group health insurance plan for up to five years but in no case past 65 years old, or when Medicare eligible.
Chizek will retire Aug. 31. Nelson will leave Sept. 25 and Weigel’s last day is Sept. 30, Flory said.
Police Chief Pete Roth posted the lieutenant position and it has closed. He will be conducting interviews with internal candidates next week.
The city is advertising for the finance officer, an “incredibly responsible, high-level position,” across Iowa and the Midwest in newspapers, websites and organizations in a “global attempt to get as many people interested in the position as possible,” Flory said.
He said the job listing has been directly shared with more than 50 individuals throughout the state.
“I won’t kid you, it won’t be an easy job to fill and people with those kind of credentials are hard to come by,” Flory said. “That will be a challenge for us to fill that, but again, it won’t be a result of lack of effort of trying because we’ve certainly advertised it in as many places as we can.”
The finance officer is responsible for the administration and management of the city’s budget and financial operations, advising city staff and council about the city’s financial health, maintaining the safe custody of all city funds and more.
Flory said the city hasn’t advertised for the public works direction position yet.
The public works director oversees the city’s Public Works Department, including streets, construction, traffic control, cemetery and wastewater collection.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
