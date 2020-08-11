Clear Lake starts search for finance officer, two others

Chizek will retire Aug. 31. Nelson will leave Sept. 25 and Weigel’s last day is Sept. 30, Flory said.

Police Chief Pete Roth posted the lieutenant position and it has closed. He will be conducting interviews with internal candidates next week.

The city is advertising for the finance officer, an “incredibly responsible, high-level position,” across Iowa and the Midwest in newspapers, websites and organizations in a “global attempt to get as many people interested in the position as possible,” Flory said.

He said the job listing has been directly shared with more than 50 individuals throughout the state.

“I won’t kid you, it won’t be an easy job to fill and people with those kind of credentials are hard to come by,” Flory said. “That will be a challenge for us to fill that, but again, it won’t be a result of lack of effort of trying because we’ve certainly advertised it in as many places as we can.”

The finance officer is responsible for the administration and management of the city’s budget and financial operations, advising city staff and council about the city’s financial health, maintaining the safe custody of all city funds and more.