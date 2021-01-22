Clear Lake snags 'favorable' interest rate on McKesson bond

In September, the council awarded its five-year $700,000 general obligation loan note for its contribution to the Clear Lake Community School District’s recreation and wellness center to MBT Bank at a 0.37% interest rate.

The city’s financial adviser Chip Schultz, managing director of public finance with Northland Securities, told the council at its last meeting he believes after Clear Lake refunds its 2014 bonds, it’ll be the only city with debt in the state that has an average interest rate below 1%.

According to a document he prepared, Clear Lake’s weighted average interest rate on all outstanding general obligation debt, including seven bonds for nearly $3.9 million, is 0.599% after the city closes on the refunding bond.

“Well done to the city,” Schultz said, joining Monday’s meeting by telephone. “This wouldn’t happen if not for the good financial stewardship that you’ve been practicing over the years, so kudos to you for that.”

The council will consider a resolution authorizing the issuance of the refunding bonds on Feb. 1.

The city anticipates the delivery of funds and effective redemption of the 2014 bonds on or before Feb. 25.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.