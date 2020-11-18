Clear Lake sets public hearing for financing of future land acquisition

It was the committee’s goal to begin construction on the inclusive playground this summer, but because of fundraising and the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to delay it until 2021.

Flory said the property acquisition likely won’t take place until the spring.

“I would anticipate over the winter that we would bring on a consultant to help us work with the Everybody Plays playground folks and start the master planning of that project so that we could be positioned come spring to demo those buildings that are on it,” he said.

Acquiring the former Woodford Lumber property would allow the city to plan a future library expansion project.

The fifth-generation family-owned business relocated from downtown Clear Lake to Seventh Avenue North in August.

Flory said the business’s relocation has presented the city with a “unique opportunity” to expand — and upgrade — its library, which is next door to the former Woodford lumberyard, in the future.

“We’re excited about it,” he said. “That’s one of those things that I don’t think we can afford to let that opportunity pass by. It wasn’t necessarily on the radar screen, but it’s just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”