Clear Lake sets public hearing for financing of future land acquisition

The city of Clear Lake is considering the purchase of two properties for future park and library expansion projects.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday evening that set a public hearing for Monday, Dec. 7, to review a proposal to issue general obligation debt in an amount not to exceed $600,000 for land acquisition.
“It’s simply on the proposition of borrowing the money to acquire property, not actually acquiring properties,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator.
The general obligation loan agreement would be used to purchase the Cerro Gordo County Maintenance Garage on South 15th Street and the former Woodford Lumber & Home Co. building on North Fourth Street.
Flory reviewed the proposed financing and the properties with the council during its meeting.
The maintenance garage would be the future site of Clear Lake’s inclusive playground as well as other improvements.
The Everybody Plays Committee has been fundraising for the inclusive playground in Clear Lake, estimated to cost at least $275,000, for more than two years, and the committee announced in September that it’ll break ground on its project in 2021.
Everybody Plays is a community initiative to build an inclusive playground in Clear Lake that would provide children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together.
It was the committee’s goal to begin construction on the inclusive playground this summer, but because of fundraising and the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to delay it until 2021.
Flory said the property acquisition likely won’t take place until the spring.
“I would anticipate over the winter that we would bring on a consultant to help us work with the Everybody Plays playground folks and start the master planning of that project so that we could be positioned come spring to demo those buildings that are on it,” he said.
Acquiring the former Woodford Lumber property would allow the city to plan a future library expansion project.
The fifth-generation family-owned business relocated from downtown Clear Lake to Seventh Avenue North in August.
Flory said the business’s relocation has presented the city with a “unique opportunity” to expand — and upgrade — its library, which is next door to the former Woodford lumberyard, in the future.
“We’re excited about it,” he said. “That’s one of those things that I don’t think we can afford to let that opportunity pass by. It wasn’t necessarily on the radar screen, but it’s just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Clear Lake City Councilman Bennett Smith thanked Cerro Gordo County and Tom and Jan Lovell, owners of Woodford Lumber, for working with the city.
“It’s just an incredible opportunity that we have here, a very strategic couple properties to acquire,” he said. “Again, it’s been a pleasure working with some of these folks to make this happen.”
The public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, at the Council Chambers, 15 N. Sixth St. in Clear Lake.
If the council approves the general obligation loan agreement at the public hearing, Flory anticipates purchase agreements for the properties later in the month.
