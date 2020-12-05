Clear Lake Schools recognized as model Professional Learning Community at Work

Schools are recognized as model PLCs based on strict criteria, including demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period. Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures, and culture and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee.

According to the Champions of PLC at Work, educators in the schools and districts selected for this recognition have shown “a sustained commitment to helping all of their students achieve at high levels. They have been willing to alter the structure and culture of the organization to reflect their commitment. We applaud them and congratulate them for achieving this very significant milestone on the never-ending PLC journey.”

Gee began the model PLC application process in August.

He said the review is like an internal audit of how the district is doing and whether it’s doing the right things.

To be a model PLC is a huge honor, especially since it was accomplished in three and a half years, Gee said, noting it usually takes about six or seven years to become one.