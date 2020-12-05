Clear Lake Schools recognized as model Professional Learning Community at Work

The hard work and dedication of the Clear Lake Community School District staff have been recognized on a national level.
The district was recently named a model Professional Learning Community at Work by Solution Tree for its sustained success in raising student achievement.
“We are honored with this recognition,” said Doug Gee, Clear Lake Community School District superintendent. “Our staff has worked very hard and believe this is the right work for all students and are on the right track to continued improvement.”
Clear Lake is among 22 districts, and more than 200 schools, in the U.S. and Canada that have received the designation for its Professional Learning Community at Work, or PLC.
There are five model PLC districts and 16 model PLC schools in Iowa, including Clear Lake. It’s the only school in North Iowa to receive the designation.
PLCs are schools and districts in which educators recognize the key to improved learning for students is ongoing, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students.
The three big ideas of a PLC call upon educators to focus on learning, build a collaborative culture and create results orientation.
“It’s an ongoing process where educators work on their teaching strategies and that process then helps students learn better and have higher achievement,” Gee said.
Clear Lake started implementing the PLC process about three and a half years ago.
Gee said the Professional Learning Communities at Work comprise staff teams determined by building, grade or subject who work collaboratively to learn and grow, and as staff learn and grow, student achievement improves.
“It’s a totally different way to look at education,” he said. “To go into the classroom, close your door and just teach your lesson in isolation is not OK, we’re a team and we’re working together and our focus is on the students.”
The collaborative teams, in partnership with district administration, determine a “guaranteed and viable curriculum” based on essential standards.
Gee said guaranteed means that no matter which teacher a student has they’re going to learn the same essential standards or skills at a high level before they leave a grade, subject or school and viable means they’re doable for all students to learn at a high level.
Essential standards are determined by three things: endurance, readiness and cross-curricular, he said. Endurance means the information will be used beyond a test, readiness means the subject is needed to be ready for the next grade, and cross-curricular refers to a skill that can be used in other areas.
“The consequences of not graduating and not being able to learn beyond high school are huge now,” Gee said. “If we fail one student, we fail that family.”
Schools are recognized as model PLCs based on strict criteria, including demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period. Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures, and culture and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee.
According to the Champions of PLC at Work, educators in the schools and districts selected for this recognition have shown “a sustained commitment to helping all of their students achieve at high levels. They have been willing to alter the structure and culture of the organization to reflect their commitment. We applaud them and congratulate them for achieving this very significant milestone on the never-ending PLC journey.”
Gee began the model PLC application process in August.
He said the review is like an internal audit of how the district is doing and whether it’s doing the right things.
To be a model PLC is a huge honor, especially since it was accomplished in three and a half years, Gee said, noting it usually takes about six or seven years to become one.
“Ultimately, it was the hard work and dedication of our staff,” Gee said. “What I have done every year as superintendent is set expectations, and then, the principals work with their staff to meet those expectations. The teachers work really hard to do that.”
In order to retain its designation, the district must continue to show improvement, which Gee said is a good thing because it means its staff will continue to learn and grow and so will their students.
Recognized model PLC schools are listed on allthingsplc.info, where they share implementation strategies, structures and performance with other educators interested in improving their schools.
Tools for team collaboration, articles and research about PLCs, blog posts, and other related resources are also available on the site, developed and maintained by Solution Tree.
Solution Tree is a leading provider of educational strategies and tools that improve staff and student performance.
