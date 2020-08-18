Clear Lake schools received nearly $160K in coronavirus relief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Clear Lake Community School District has spent almost all of its coronavirus relief bill funding.

That’s what Superintendent Doug Gee told the Clear Lake Board of Education at a recent board meeting.

The district received $95,992 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and about $62,800 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund to support its students and staff in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both funds are part of the U.S. government’s $2.2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump in late March to help businesses, families and individuals impacted by the coronavirus.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds were provided to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on elementary and secondary schools since spring.

The district has used its allocation for technology, preparedness, health and safety and payroll.

More specifically, it paid for a Seesaw and Zoom subscriptions, both of which will be used by teachers to educate students remotely, Gee said.