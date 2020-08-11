Clear Lake schools makes 'good progress' on $18M bond referendum projects

It’s been a busy summer for the Clear Lake Community School District.
In the five months since residents approved the district’s $18 million bond referendum, it has started — and nearly completed — projects at Clear Creek Elementary, Lions Field Athletic Complex and the high school.
The school board has also taken actions to move forward with the E.B. Stillman Auditorium improvements and construction of the wellness center.
“We’re making some good progress, so I’m happy with that, but we have a little ways to go yet,” said Doug Gee, Clear Lake superintendent.
The bond referendum was approved 1,012 to 464 during a special election in March.
The vote gave the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
In May, the school board directed the sale of its general obligation bonds to Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the district received nearly $19 million in net spendable proceeds.
Of that, the district has spent about $698,802 related to the referendum projects as of June, according to a district document.
Here’s a breakdown of the bond projects and where they’re at:
Lions Field Athletic Complex
Crews with Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, continue working at the Lions Field Athletic Complex.
The turf was installed in late July, and crews are currently working on the new bleachers and press box with hopes of having them complete before Clear Lake’s first football game against Aplington-Parkersburg on Aug. 28.
The project, awarded to Dean Snyder for about $2.4 million in April, started about a month early because of discontinuation of in-person classes and the cancellation of the spring sports season due to COVID-19.
“They’ve really kept on schedule,” Gee said. “We’re very pleased with the progress of the work.”
The contractor is expected to start laying asphalt for the new track this week and work on the softball field is slated to be completed later this fall.
Clear Creek Elementary
The security upgrades to the Clear Creek Elementary entrance are “moving along really well,” Gee said.
Dean Snyder Construction was awarded the contract for the project for $515,230 in March, and like work on the athletic complex, improvements at the elementary were able to start three weeks early due to COVID-19.
The project is anticipated to be done before Clear Lake’s return to on-site learning on Aug. 24.
Greenhouse
District maintenance staff began constructing the greenhouse earlier this month.
The school board approved the $55,726 quote from Atlas Greenhouse of Alapaha, Georgia, for a 30-foot by 48-foot galvanized steel-framed greenhouse including irrigation mist, fertilizer injector and controller features in May.
The board also approved the concrete bid from Concrete Complete of Clear Lake for $25,357; the electrical bid from Linahon Electric Inc. of Mason City for $15,800; and the plumbing bid from Secory Plumbing & Heating Inc. of Clear Lake for $11,777.
Gee said the district is hoping the greenhouse is finished by early September.
E.B. Stillman Auditorium
The district has ordered new seating and lighting for the E.B. Stillman Auditorium.
In July, the school board approved the bid for new seating to H2I Seating of Minneapolis for $130,795 and the bid for a new LED lighting system, including house lights and stage lights, to Linahon Electric Inc. of Mason City for $110,250.
Both are scheduled to be installed sometime this fall.
Gee said the installation of the new seating and lights likely won’t interfere with any large concerts or productions this fall because the district doesn’t have any planned yet due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
Wellness Center
The wellness center, which is being done in collaboration with the City of Clear Lake is out for bid.
The school board released the 81,000-square-foot wellness center to be built on district property south of the high school gym, north of First Avenue North and west of North 20th Street, for public bid in July.
Bids will be opened on Thursday, and the district will award the construction contract during a special board meeting on Aug. 18.
The school district’s portion of the wellness center project is estimated to cost about $10.5 million, including the wellness center and the wrestling and weight rooms, and the city’s portion of the project is estimated to cost about $1.3 million.
The board is scheduled to discuss a draft 28E agreement between the district and the city at its meeting Tuesday with final approval on Aug. 18.
Construction on the wellness center is expected to begin on Aug. 31, and it’s scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.
“We’re excited, and we think the community will be happy with what we have for a facility,” Gee said.
After construction begins on the wellness center, the district will begin looking at improvements to its gym vestibule area and upgrades to collaborative spaces throughout its buildings.
Those projects would likely be bid in early 2021 and be completed over the summer, Gee said.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
