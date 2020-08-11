Clear Lake schools makes 'good progress' on $18M bond referendum projects

Gee said the installation of the new seating and lights likely won’t interfere with any large concerts or productions this fall because the district doesn’t have any planned yet due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

Wellness Center

The wellness center, which is being done in collaboration with the City of Clear Lake is out for bid.

The school board released the 81,000-square-foot wellness center to be built on district property south of the high school gym, north of First Avenue North and west of North 20th Street, for public bid in July.

Bids will be opened on Thursday, and the district will award the construction contract during a special board meeting on Aug. 18.

The school district’s portion of the wellness center project is estimated to cost about $10.5 million, including the wellness center and the wrestling and weight rooms, and the city’s portion of the project is estimated to cost about $1.3 million.

The board is scheduled to discuss a draft 28E agreement between the district and the city at its meeting Tuesday with final approval on Aug. 18.