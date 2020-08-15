Clear Lake school district, city soon to vote on Wellness Center oversight

The Clear Lake Community School District is nearing a formal agreement with the City of Clear Lake to build, operate and finance the multimillion-dollar recreation and wellness center.
The Clear Lake Board of Education will meet in special session on Tuesday to award the construction contract for the project and vote on the 28E agreement with the city.
Superintendent Doug Gee reviewed the draft 28E agreement with the school board earlier this week during its regularly scheduled meeting.
“I wanted just a discussion this time and then I want to be able to make any changes and then approve it at next week’s board meeting when we approve the contractor for bids,” he said.
City and school officials began exploring a partnership to build a recreation and wellness center last fall.
The school district’s portion of the wellness center project is estimated to cost about $10.5 million, including the wellness center and the wrestling and weight rooms, and the city’s portion of the project is estimated to cost about $1.3 million.
The school board released the 81,000-square-foot wellness center to be built on district property south of the high school gym at 125 N. 20th St. for public bid in July.
The bids were opened Thursday and will be voted upon Tuesday.
According to the draft 28E agreement, the Clear Lake Community School District will own the recreation and wellness center, while the city is responsible for the furniture, fixtures and equipment in the project.
The district will have priority use of all components of the building except for the elevated track, fitness and workout area and indoor playground area, which are components funded by the city.
The agreement states the city, which will be responsible for the day-to-day operations at the wellness center, including staffing and cleaning, will be able to charge use fees, program fees and membership fees for use of the facility.
Those fees, programs and employees will be determined by a wellness center board, comprising members from the district, city and community.
The district will be financially responsible for exterior maintenance, repairs and replacements as well as interior repairs and replacements, while the city will cover interior maintenance, according to the draft agreement.
The city will also be responsible for all operation, maintenance and repair costs associated with its use of the building as a member-based recreation and wellness center.
The agreement states by April 30 of each year, the city will develop an annual budget for the building and submit it to the wellness center board for approval. If revenues fall short of actual expenses, the city will be responsible for covering them.
If the building generates revenues above expenses, the wellness center board will direct the city to establish a separate account to be used for future capital improvements, the agreement said.
The duration of the 28E agreement is 25 years, which coincides with the district’s bond referendum payment timeline.
The Clear Lake City Council could review and vote on the 28E agreement as early as September, Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said.
The recreation and wellness center is among projects included in the district’s $18 million bond referendum residents approved during a special election in March.
The vote gave the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
Other projects funded by the bond referendum are improvements at the Lions Field Athletic Complex, Clear Creek Elementary School and E.B. Stillman Auditorium.
Construction on the wellness center is expected to begin on Aug. 31, and it’s scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.
The school board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Clear Lake Community School District Administrative Office, 1529 Third Ave. N.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!