Clear Lake school district, city soon to vote on Wellness Center oversight

According to the draft 28E agreement, the Clear Lake Community School District will own the recreation and wellness center, while the city is responsible for the furniture, fixtures and equipment in the project.

The district will have priority use of all components of the building except for the elevated track, fitness and workout area and indoor playground area, which are components funded by the city.

The agreement states the city, which will be responsible for the day-to-day operations at the wellness center, including staffing and cleaning, will be able to charge use fees, program fees and membership fees for use of the facility.

Those fees, programs and employees will be determined by a wellness center board, comprising members from the district, city and community.

The district will be financially responsible for exterior maintenance, repairs and replacements as well as interior repairs and replacements, while the city will cover interior maintenance, according to the draft agreement.

The city will also be responsible for all operation, maintenance and repair costs associated with its use of the building as a member-based recreation and wellness center.