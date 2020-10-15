Clear Lake school board plans to use local firm for other referendum projects

“I imagine you and Tony are the two that deal with the firms the most. I mean we come here and we see plans, approve plans and pricing or whatever the case may be and that’s essentially our exposure to the firm,” Moeller said. “You and Tony are the ones who work with the firms on a weekly basis, so I would defer to what you’re most comfortable with.”

Gee said his preference was to continue working with ATURA, noting the firm is accessible, transparent and hardworking.

The district hired ATURA architecture for the Clear Creek Elementary secure entrance, Lions Field Athletic Complex and wellness center projects — all of which are funded by the bond referendum approved by residents in March.

“They’ve done a very good job and have been good to us and work well with us,” Gee said.

Brownlee asked Mark Kroemer, one of the ATURA architects who’s been working with the district and was in attendance at the meeting, if the firm could handle the workload.

“I would say, ‘Absolutely,’” Kroemer said.

Gee said ATURA has shown it can juggle multiple projects because it has already done so with the Clear Creek Elementary secure entrance, Lions Field Athletic Complex and wellness center projects this spring, summer and fall.