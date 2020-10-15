Clear Lake school board plans to use local firm for other referendum projects

A local architecture firm will assist the Clear Lake Community School District with two more projects included in its $18 million bond referendum.
The Clear Lake Board of Education discussed, and decided with head nods, Tuesday evening to continue working with ATURA architecture for its gym vestibule and collaborative learning spaces.
“If price is good and performance is acceptable, I don’t know that we have a reason to change,” said Tony Brownlee, school board member.
Superintendent Doug Gee, in opening up the meeting for discussion on the topic, told the school board it had two options related to the design of the projects.
The board could continue working with ATURA architecture or solicit request for proposals.
If the district decided to move forward with a request for proposal process, Gee recommended the school board select two or three architecture firms to present their proposals, including project ideas and cost, at the beginning of its November meeting, and the board would approve one later that evening.
School board members Chad Kuhlers, Mike Moeller and Brownlee said they didn’t mind sticking with ATURA if that was what Gee and Tony Laudner, Clear Lake Community School District’s director of buildings, grounds and transportation, preferred.
“I imagine you and Tony are the two that deal with the firms the most. I mean we come here and we see plans, approve plans and pricing or whatever the case may be and that’s essentially our exposure to the firm,” Moeller said. “You and Tony are the ones who work with the firms on a weekly basis, so I would defer to what you’re most comfortable with.”
Gee said his preference was to continue working with ATURA, noting the firm is accessible, transparent and hardworking.
The district hired ATURA architecture for the Clear Creek Elementary secure entrance, Lions Field Athletic Complex and wellness center projects — all of which are funded by the bond referendum approved by residents in March.
“They’ve done a very good job and have been good to us and work well with us,” Gee said.
Brownlee asked Mark Kroemer, one of the ATURA architects who’s been working with the district and was in attendance at the meeting, if the firm could handle the workload.
“I would say, ‘Absolutely,’” Kroemer said.
Gee said ATURA has shown it can juggle multiple projects because it has already done so with the Clear Creek Elementary secure entrance, Lions Field Athletic Complex and wellness center projects this spring, summer and fall.
Moeller said ATURA “really went to bat” for the district when its team worked with school officials on visuals and information related to the recreation and wellness center prior to the bond referendum vote.
“If you’re on board with them and that’s who you like working with, that’s who you feel most comfortable with, that’s who you trust the most,” he said. “To me, I’m comfortable with that.”
ATURA architecture, a full-service architecture firm based in Clear Lake, has a 13-member team, including five architects, according to its website. It has a secondary location in Ankeny.
In March, the school board approved an architect contract with ATURA for the wellness center, which is being done in collaboration with the city of Clear Lake.
ATURA proposed a fee of 6.85% of the cost of the project with a cap of $700,000 for the school’s portion of the project and $70,000 for the city’s portion.
The project was awarded to Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, in August for about $10.6 million, and construction began on Aug. 31.
The wellness center is scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.
Gee said it’s the district’s goal to have the gym vestibule and collaborative learning spaces bid no later than January, so they can be completed during the summer of 2021.
The gym vestibule project is estimated to cost the district $1 million to $1.5 million.
Brownlee and Moeller volunteered to participate in the projects’ planning committees, which will also comprise district administration and staff.
No formal architect contract with ATURA was presented or voted upon at Tuesday’s meeting, but Gee said one will be voted on at the school board’s Nov. 10 meeting.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette.
