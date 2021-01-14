Clear Lake school board OKs nearly $150K in weight room equipment, flooring purchases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 81,000-square-foot facility, designed by ATURA architecture, is being built on district property south of the high school, north of First Avenue North and west of North 20th Street.

The wellness center is the largest of the construction and improvement projects at the elementary school, middle school and high school facilities funded by the $18 million bond referendum passed by district residents last March.

It will feature men’s and women’s locker rooms with saunas, three multipurpose studios, an indoor playground, a wrestling room and a weight room, as well as a 47,114-square-foot field house.

The field house will have a 200-meter indoor track with four lanes completely around it and six lanes in the sprint stretch. Inside the track, there will be an indoor turf field marked for football and soccer, two hardwood courts and three multipurpose courts divided by retractable curtains.

The second level includes the elevated walking track, a fitness center with cardio and weightlifting equipment and a studio.

Of the project, the district’s cost is about $9,778,590 and the city’s portion is about $845,550.