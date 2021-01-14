Clear Lake school board OKs nearly $150K in weight room equipment, flooring purchases

The Clear Lake Community School District may soon have one of the nicest weight rooms in the state.
That’s what Superintendent Doug Gee told the Clear Lake Board of Education Tuesday evening before it approved purchasing nearly $150,000 of new equipment and flooring for the space.
“It’s going to be sharp,” he said.
The school board unanimously approved the $66,305 and $82,798 bids for new flooring and equipment, respectively, for the district’s weight room expansion from Sorinex Exercise Equipment Inc., of Lexington, South Carolina.
The equipment purchased was selected by Brady Myers, physical education teacher and strength coach; Jared DeVries, head football coach; and Troy Tysdahl, assistant football coach, head boys track coach and strength coach.
Gee said Sorinex is a company Clear Lake schools has already been using and will provide continuity between the current weight room and the nearly 2,000-square-foot expansion.
The weight room expansion is part of the district’s new multimillion-dollar recreation and wellness center, which is being done in collaboration with the city of Clear Lake.
Crews with Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, have been working on the $10.6 million recreation and wellness center since August.
The 81,000-square-foot facility, designed by ATURA architecture, is being built on district property south of the high school, north of First Avenue North and west of North 20th Street.
The wellness center is the largest of the construction and improvement projects at the elementary school, middle school and high school facilities funded by the $18 million bond referendum passed by district residents last March.
It will feature men’s and women’s locker rooms with saunas, three multipurpose studios, an indoor playground, a wrestling room and a weight room, as well as a 47,114-square-foot field house.
The field house will have a 200-meter indoor track with four lanes completely around it and six lanes in the sprint stretch. Inside the track, there will be an indoor turf field marked for football and soccer, two hardwood courts and three multipurpose courts divided by retractable curtains.
The second level includes the elevated walking track, a fitness center with cardio and weightlifting equipment and a studio.
Of the project, the district’s cost is about $9,778,590 and the city’s portion is about $845,550.
Gee said the district initially budgeted $400,000 for the weight room expansion, but because it was included in the wellness center bid, the amount was reduced to $165,000.
The bid, which came in more than $15,000 below the budgeted amount, will allow the district to paint the space and add graphics with the help of LRI Graphics & Signs, the company responsible for the bleacher and scoreboard graphics at Lions Field, to dress it up, he said.
The wellness center is scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -1.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -2.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -3.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -4.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -5.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -6.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -7.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -8.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -9.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -10.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -11.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -12.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -13.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -14.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -15.jpg
Clear Lake boys basketball vs Forest City - 01-09-21 -16.jpg
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.