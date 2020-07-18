Clear Lake school board OKs half a million in purchases

The Clear Lake Board of Education unanimously approved nearly $550,000 in major purchases Tuesday evening.
The nine purchases — some related to the bond referendum and others to the COVID-19 pandemic — total about $548,830.
Here is list and a brief description of each purchase:
1. New roof over sixth grade wing, $48,000
The school board approved replacing the 8,960-square-foot ballasted roof over the sixth grade wing with a new adhered roof by Mid-West Roofing Company of Mason City for $48,000.
Superintendent Doug Gee said the roof started to leak, so it needs to be replaced this year. The district plans to use money from its Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Bond from the preschool project.
2. Painting of high school gym, $12,500
The school board approved painting the high school gym by Jennings Painting & Decorating of Clear Lake for $12,500.
The district is installing new scoreboards in the gym and plans to update the pads with its new logo. The SAVE Bond will also be used to pay for this project.
3. 2020 John Deere mower, $11,824.96
The school board approved the purchase of a new 2020 John Deere Z955M ZTrak mower from Van-Wall Equipment Inc. of Urbandale for $11,824.96.
The mower will replace the district’s fairway mower, which it sold for $23,000.
4. 2019 John Deere gator, $9,236.09
The school board approved the purchase of a 2019 John Deere Gator from Van-Wall Equipment Inc. of Urbandale for $9.236.09.
Tony Laudner, Clear Lake buildings, grounds and transportation director, said the district’s current gator is an “ancient machine” that needs to be replaced.
The money the district made from selling the fairway mower will also cover this item.
5. New seating for the auditorium, $130,795
The school board approved the bid for new seating in the E.B. Stillman Auditorium to H2I Seating of Minneapolis for $130,795. The bid was one of two the district received.
The Algona Community School District used H2I Seating for its new auditorium and did a good job, Gee said.
The project is part of the district’s $18 million general obligation bond residents approved in March.
6. New lighting system for the auditorium, $110,250
The school board approved the bid for a new LED lighting system, including house lights and stage lights, for the E.B. Stillman Auditorium to Linahon Electric Inc. of Mason City for $110,250.
The district budgeted $200,000 for the E.B. Stillman Auditorium improvements, but Gee said both seating and lighting projects are needed.
7. New furniture for Clear Creek office and secure entrance, $23,242
The school board approved the purchase of new furniture for the Clear Lake office area, including the principal and assistant principal offices, from Premier Furniture for $23,242.
Premier Furniture was one of two vendors that submitted a bid to the school district. The other was from Educational Environmental for $31,574.
The district used Premier Furniture to furnish its preschool.
8. New windows in the middle school, $14,516
The school board approved the purchase of 12 new windows for the middle school from Mason City Glass for $15,516.
The new windows will feature sliders in one panel.
Currently, the middle school windows don’t open, which is a safety concern and in the midst of a the COVID-19 pandemic is a ventilation concern, Gee said.
9. New computers for teachers, $47,116.56 a year for four-year lease
The school board approved a four-year lease for new computers and accessories, including 115 Apple TVs and 125 13-inch MacBook Pros, from Apple Inc. for $47,116.56 a year.
Clear Lake Schools will pay $188,466 for the equipment after four years.
After the lease, the district will have the opportunity to purchase each product for $1.
District leaders decided on the MacBook Pro because of its reliability and longevity, Gee said, and with the uncertainty posed by COVID-19, teachers need the best capability to serve their students regardless of the learning environment.
The school board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Clear Lake Administrator Center Board Room, 1529 Third Ave. N.
The annual Winter Dance Party kicked off Wednesday with the sock hop featuring the Johnny Rogers History of Rock Show at the Surf Ballroom.
Artists Johnny Rivers, Albert Lee & Friends, The Fireballs featuring Jimmy Gilmer & George Tomsco and Danny & Annie performed Satu…
Photos from the 2018 Winter Dance Party Sock Hop at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on Wednesday.
Photos from the 2019 Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!