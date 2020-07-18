Clear Lake school board OKs half a million in purchases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Clear Lake Board of Education unanimously approved nearly $550,000 in major purchases Tuesday evening.

The nine purchases — some related to the bond referendum and others to the COVID-19 pandemic — total about $548,830.

Here is list and a brief description of each purchase:

1. New roof over sixth grade wing, $48,000

The school board approved replacing the 8,960-square-foot ballasted roof over the sixth grade wing with a new adhered roof by Mid-West Roofing Company of Mason City for $48,000.

Superintendent Doug Gee said the roof started to leak, so it needs to be replaced this year. The district plans to use money from its Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Bond from the preschool project.

2. Painting of high school gym, $12,500

The school board approved painting the high school gym by Jennings Painting & Decorating of Clear Lake for $12,500.

The district is installing new scoreboards in the gym and plans to update the pads with its new logo. The SAVE Bond will also be used to pay for this project.

3. 2020 John Deere mower, $11,824.96