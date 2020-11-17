Clear Lake school board OKs contract with ATURA for referendum projects

The Clear Lake Community School District is moving forward with three projects included in its multimillion-dollar referendum.
The Clear Lake Board of Education unanimously approved a contract with ATURA architecture on Tuesday, Nov. 10, to design and oversee the construction of its new gym vestibule area, collaborative learning spaces and parking lot.
ATURA architecture proposed fees of 7.15% for the vestibule area, 8.25% for the collaborative learning spaces and 5.5% for the parking lot projects.
“It’s all based on the amount of work that they put into it, the scope of it and so on and so forth,” said Doug Gee, Clear Lake Community School District superintendent.
The projects, which are part of the $18 million bond referendum voters approved in March, are estimated to cost between $1 million and $1.5 million, $700,000 and $500,000, respectively, he said.
The school board’s action came nearly a month after it decided to continue working with the Clear Lake architecture firm.
ATURA architecture, a full-service architecture firm, has a 13-member team, including five architects, according to its website. It has a secondary location in Ankeny.
The district hired ATURA architecture for the Clear Creek Elementary secure entrance, Lions Field Athletic Complex and wellness center projects, which are also funded by the bond referendum.
In March, the school board approved an architect contract with ATURA for the wellness center, which is being done in collaboration with the city of Clear Lake.
ATURA proposed a fee of 6.85% of the cost of the project with a cap of $700,000 for the school’s portion of the project and $70,000 for the city’s portion.
The project was awarded to Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, in August for about $10.6 million, and construction began on Aug. 31.
The wellness center is scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.
He said if the district was paying 7% or 8% for all the referendum projects ATURA architecture has helped the district design, it’d cost more than doing a project-by-project fee.
“The architect has been very good to us,” Gee said. “They’re not charging the same because some projects require more work than others.”
Gee said the projects will be bid separately, starting with the gym vestibule, then the collaborative spaces and the parking lot.
“We feel we’ll get better bids that way,” he said.
It’s the district’s goal to have the gym vestibule and collaborative learning spaces bid no later than January, so they can be completed during the summer of 2021.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
