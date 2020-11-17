Clear Lake school board OKs contract with ATURA for referendum projects

In March, the school board approved an architect contract with ATURA for the wellness center, which is being done in collaboration with the city of Clear Lake.

ATURA proposed a fee of 6.85% of the cost of the project with a cap of $700,000 for the school’s portion of the project and $70,000 for the city’s portion.

The project was awarded to Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, in August for about $10.6 million, and construction began on Aug. 31.

The wellness center is scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.

He said if the district was paying 7% or 8% for all the referendum projects ATURA architecture has helped the district design, it’d cost more than doing a project-by-project fee.

“The architect has been very good to us,” Gee said. “They’re not charging the same because some projects require more work than others.”

Gee said the projects will be bid separately, starting with the gym vestibule, then the collaborative spaces and the parking lot.

“We feel we’ll get better bids that way,” he said.