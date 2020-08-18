Clear Lake School Board awards $10.6M bid for wellness center

The estimated cost of the project, which is being done in collaboration with the City of Clear Lake, was $11 million, including the city’s $1 million contribution.

Dean Snyder’s bid, including the multipurpose area, operable partition divider, alternate HVAC controls, two half-court dividers, asphalt paving and AF-1 with painted striping alternates, totaled $10,624,140, while Kingland’s was $10,799,000, Cresco’s was $10,799,535, Henkel’s was $11,502,000, The Joseph Company’s was $11,749,500, Sande’s was $12,210,776 and Jensen’s was $12,512,000.

Gee said it’s the district’s hope to start the Lions Field work in mid-May and have at least the football area completed by the first week in August, weather permitting.

The school board’s vote Tuesday came more than five months after district residents passed an $18 million bond referendum.

The passage of the referendum gave the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.

Dean Snyder also received the bids for the Clear Creek Elementary secure entrance ($515,230) and the Lions Field Athletic Complex ($2.4 million) projects in March and April, respectively.