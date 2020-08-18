Clear Lake School Board awards $10.6M bid for wellness center

A local contractor has received its third — and largest — bid for a project included in the Clear Lake Community School District’s $18 million bond referendum.
The Clear Lake Board of Education unanimously approved Dean Snyder Construction’s $10,624,140 bid for the 81,000-square-foot recreation and wellness center to be built on district property south of the high school gym at 125 N. 20th St. Tuesday evening during a special meeting.
Dean Snyder Construction was among seven contractors that submitted bids for the recreation and wellness center ahead of bid letting on Thursday. The others were Henkel Construction of Mason City, Cresco Building Service of Cresco, Jensen Builders of Fort Dodge, Kingland Construction of Forest City, Sande Construction of Humboldt and The Joseph Company Inc. of Austin, Minnesota.
Dean Snyder had the lowest base bid at $10,210,000, followed by Cresco Building Service ($10,410,500), Kingland ($10,470,000), Henkel ($11,214,000), The Joseph Company ($11,400,000), Sande Construction ($11,787,996) and Jensen Builders ($12,130,000), according to a bid tabulation provided by Atura Architecture.
Bids were also submitted for eight alternates, such as a multipurpose addition, an operable partition divider, alternate HVAC controls, two half-court dividers, pervious pavers, asphalt paving, asphalt paving with pervious and AF-1 with painted striping.
The estimated cost of the project, which is being done in collaboration with the City of Clear Lake, was $11 million, including the city’s $1 million contribution.
Dean Snyder’s bid, including the multipurpose area, operable partition divider, alternate HVAC controls, two half-court dividers, asphalt paving and AF-1 with painted striping alternates, totaled $10,624,140, while Kingland’s was $10,799,000, Cresco’s was $10,799,535, Henkel’s was $11,502,000, The Joseph Company’s was $11,749,500, Sande’s was $12,210,776 and Jensen’s was $12,512,000.
Gee said it’s the district’s hope to start the Lions Field work in mid-May and have at least the football area completed by the first week in August, weather permitting.
The school board’s vote Tuesday came more than five months after district residents passed an $18 million bond referendum.
The passage of the referendum gave the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
Dean Snyder also received the bids for the Clear Creek Elementary secure entrance ($515,230) and the Lions Field Athletic Complex ($2.4 million) projects in March and April, respectively.
Both projects started this spring and are slated to be completed this fall.
Construction on the wellness center is expected to begin on Aug. 31, and it’s scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
