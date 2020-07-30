Clear Lake School Board approves return-to-learn plan

Gee sent out a survey after the district's July 14 meeting asking parents about what they are hoping to see in the plan. Nearly half of parents -- 49.4 percent -- say they want their kids returning face-to-face. Those who want to see some type of hybrid plan, made up 29 percent, while 20.1 percent want schooling to be done strictly online.

Based off the survey numbers, close to 80 percent of the district’s families prefer the kids to come back to school in-person in some shape or form. Gee also used that in deciding what he recommended in the plan.

“What I would want the parents to know from the standpoint of where we’re at is that we’re going to try our very best to do this and continue to try work on the safety of the kids,” Gee said.

A major talking point discussed at the meeting was what recommendations and requirements there are if students and faculty test positive, have symptoms, or come in contact with someone who has tested positive. Gee says that the district, along with many others across the state, are waiting for guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and local health departments.

If a student attends class from home, the district secured a Zoom membership so that students can effectively log into class and listen like they are there.