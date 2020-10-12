Clear Lake school board approves $100K wellness center change

Gee said the school board chose a change directive to allow progress to continue on the wellness center while the district works with the project’s architect, ATURA architecture, to investigate the request and determine a cost.

“You can’t get added value and not pay for it, but we have a responsibility to taxpayers to be fiscally responsible with property tax dollars,” Gee said.

Gee said it’s not unusual for projects of this size to have change orders.

Between the recent Clear Creek Elementary and Lions Field Athletic Complex improvements, the district had about 16 change orders totaling about $128,000.

The change order request came three weeks after more than 40 individuals with the school district, city, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, ATURA architecture and Dean Snyder Construction attended a brief groundbreaking ceremony for the project outside the high school gym at 125 N. 20th St.

The ceremony was held more than six months after residents approved the district’s $18 million bond referendum during a special election in March and more than a year after city and school officials began exploring a partnership to build a recreation and wellness center last fall.