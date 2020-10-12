Clear Lake school board approves $100K wellness center change

Less than a month after breaking ground on its multimillion-dollar recreation and wellness center, the Clear Lake Community School District’s project has hit a snag.
The snag — a $100,000 change order request from Dean Snyder Construction — was the reason for the Clear Lake Board of Education’s special meeting Thursday evening.
“It’s a tough thing to start off with a big change order but it’s a needed thing,” said Doug Gee, Clear Lake Community School District superintendent.
The change order relates to the size of the steel footings for the 81,000-square-foot facility.
The original size of the steel footings included in the bid specifications for contractors in July weren’t big enough — or strong enough — to handle the wellness center’s load, Gee said.
He said the project’s engineers and architects attribute that to specific components of the project, like the elevated track.
“They would not have let us do the project in the size and scope without making the footings larger,” Gee said. “The project wouldn’t happen without the increased size in footings.”
The school board, with John Brady absent, unanimously approved a change directive for the footings Thursday.
Gee said the school board chose a change directive to allow progress to continue on the wellness center while the district works with the project’s architect, ATURA architecture, to investigate the request and determine a cost.
“You can’t get added value and not pay for it, but we have a responsibility to taxpayers to be fiscally responsible with property tax dollars,” Gee said.
Gee said it’s not unusual for projects of this size to have change orders.
Between the recent Clear Creek Elementary and Lions Field Athletic Complex improvements, the district had about 16 change orders totaling about $128,000.
The change order request came three weeks after more than 40 individuals with the school district, city, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, ATURA architecture and Dean Snyder Construction attended a brief groundbreaking ceremony for the project outside the high school gym at 125 N. 20th St.
The ceremony was held more than six months after residents approved the district’s $18 million bond referendum during a special election in March and more than a year after city and school officials began exploring a partnership to build a recreation and wellness center last fall.
The wellness center will feature men’s and women’s locker rooms with saunas, three multipurpose studios, an indoor playground, a wrestling room and a weight room as well as a 47,114-square-foot field house.
The field house will have a 200-meter indoor track with four lanes completely around it and six lanes in the sprint stretch. Inside the track, there will an indoor turf field marked for football and soccer, two hardwood courts and three multipurpose courts divided by retractable curtains.
The second level includes the elevated walking track, a fitness center with cardio and weightlifting equipment and a studio.
In August, the Clear Lake Board of Education awarded the project, including six alternates, to Dean Snyder Construction for $10,624,140.
Of Dean Snyder’s bid, the district’s cost is about $9,778,590 and the city’s portion is about $845,550.
The city has committed $1 million, including $300,000 from the general fund and $700,000 in general obligation debt, to the project.
Construction on the wellness center began on Aug. 31.
The wellness center is scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.
The school board will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Clear Lake Middle School Media Center.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
