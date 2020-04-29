Clear Lake school board agrees to end school year on May 15

Gee gave a broad overview of the plan in the discussion portion of the meeting. One of the challenges is assessing which kids don't meet the essential standards that would allow them to be successful in the next grade.

Also left undone are the things the district does to help transition students moving from one building to the next, Gee said.

"Really what this revolves around is kids getting closure," he said.

The state has also waived its requirement that schools begin the week before Labor Day, noting that districts may want to start earlier to make up learning days lost this year.

Gee said on Tuesday that his administrative team is considering extending the district's school day by 10 to 15 minutes. That time would go to lengthening Pride Time – free study time for students – from 20 minutes to 30.

"We feel we could do more good with that than coming back early," he said. The district leadership is also looking at spending a portion of its federal CARES Act money on extra tutoring or possibly Saturday school for students who've been identified as falling short of the essential standards needed for their grade.