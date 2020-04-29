Clear Lake school board agrees to end school year on May 15

Saying that kids and staff have "been at this since March 16," Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee recommended the school board approve ending the district's school year on May 15 for students and May 22 for teachers.
At a special meeting on Tuesday night, the board unanimously agreed.
What students and teachers have been at longer than their counterparts in other districts, according to Gee, is voluntary online learning.
The difference between Clear Lake and other districts, Gee said, is that Clear Lake's teachers were already working on contingency plans for educating students immediately after Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools shuttered in mid-March. Other districts waited until as late as April 13 to start online learning, he said.
In addition, factoring in the 10 days of required learning Reynolds forgave amidst the shutdown, the district will have provided the required 1,080 hours of contact time with students by May 15.
"It just makes sense," Gee said.
But while students will be done on May 15, teachers will work an additional five days, using that time to help further craft the district's Return to Learn plan. When Gov. Reynolds canceled the remainder of the school year on April 17, she also noted that the state's Department of Education was requiring districts to file a plan to address the disruptions in learning created by COVID-19.
Gee gave a broad overview of the plan in the discussion portion of the meeting. One of the challenges is assessing which kids don't meet the essential standards that would allow them to be successful in the next grade.
Also left undone are the things the district does to help transition students moving from one building to the next, Gee said.
"Really what this revolves around is kids getting closure," he said.
The state has also waived its requirement that schools begin the week before Labor Day, noting that districts may want to start earlier to make up learning days lost this year.
Gee said on Tuesday that his administrative team is considering extending the district's school day by 10 to 15 minutes. That time would go to lengthening Pride Time – free study time for students – from 20 minutes to 30.
"We feel we could do more good with that than coming back early," he said. The district leadership is also looking at spending a portion of its federal CARES Act money on extra tutoring or possibly Saturday school for students who've been identified as falling short of the essential standards needed for their grade.
High School Principal Chris Murphy was also at the meeting on Tuesday night to update the board on graduation plans for seniors. Murphy said he has been meeting with groups of seniors – about half the class in total – to note their preferences.
Murphy said he sent out to seniors a Google form with three options: Set a date for a June ceremony or some alternative; set a date for June and then if that isn't possible, set another date for July; or look at an August date to be certain the event can happen.
Murphy said 70 percent of the students wanted June and July dates. He recommended June 21 and July 19, and said he would send out some information to parents in the next day or so.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.